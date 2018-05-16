Old El Paso Chilli & Garlic Rice Kit 355G

- Energy780 kJ 184 kcal9%
- Fat1.1 g2%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars3.4 g4%
- Salt2.32 g39%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879 kJ / 208 kcal
Product Description
- 1 Seasoned rice, 1 Chili and Garlic cooking sauce, 1 Seasoning mix.
- Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- Old El Paso Kits are a great way to create the ultimate Mexican meal experience
- All Old El Paso Fajita, Enchilada or Burrito Kits are quick and easy - each kit contains wraps, salsa and a seasoning mix
- Why not try our Old El Paso Smoky BBQ Fajita kit, its a winner for the whole family! Try our delicious Old El Paso Cheesy Baked Enchilada Kit or Beans & Chili Burrito kit!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 355g
Information
Ingredients
Seasoned Rice (57%): White Long Grain Parboiled Rice, Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cooking Sauce (42%): Tomato Puree, Chopped Tomatoes, Yellow Pepper, Onion, Water, Garlic Puree (4%), Salt, Smoked Red Chili Puree (3%) (Chopped Chillies, Water, Smoked Dextrose, Tomato Paste, Smoked Salt, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Chilli Powder), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Modified Corn Starch, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika Extract, Hydrolysed Chicken Meat, Seasoning Mix (1%) Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder (30%), Salt, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper), Sugar, Herbs (Oregano, Parsley), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika Extract
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 4 portions
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
355g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4th of kit (89g) as sold:
|%* (89g)
|Energy
|879 kJ / 208 kcal
|780 kJ / 184 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|1.2 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.2 g
|1 %
|Carbohydrate
|43.1 g
|38.2 g
|15 %
|of which sugars
|3.8 g
|3.4 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|2.5 g
|-
|Protein
|4.7 g
|4.2 g
|8 %
|Salt
|2.61 g
|2.32 g
|39 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
