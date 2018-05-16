Blue Dragon Hoi Sin Dipping Sauce 190Ml

Product Description
- Chinese-style sauce with a rich blend of soybeans.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 190ml
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Soybean Paste (22%) [Water, Ground Fermented Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Ground Sesame Seeds, Modified Maize Starch, Acid (Acetic Acid), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.
Produce of
Produced of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- We love marinating chicken in Hoisin Sauce for a sweet & sticky finish.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Net Contents
190ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1298kJ/310kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70.0g
|of which sugars
|60.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|8.0g
