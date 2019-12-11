Dr Oetker Fine Cooks Dark Chocolate 54% 150G
Offer
Product Description
- Dark Chocolate
- Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
- For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
- Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate is made with 54% cocoa. Our signature blend of cocoa solids makes Dr. Oetker chocolate perfect for baking, as it melts smoothly and has a rich and creamy flavour.
- The delicious dark chocolate can be used as an ingredient, to cover or decorate your bakes.
- Unlike confectionary chocolate, a high quality baking chocolate gurantees a reliable baking performance whilst maintaining flavour.
- Prepared to vegan recipe
- Melts smoothly
- Created for bakers
- 54% cocoa solids
- Perfect for brownies, cakes & desserts
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 54% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Not suitable for Dairy allergen sufferers due to manufacturing process
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- To melt on the hob:
- Break into squares and place in a dry heatproof bowl over a pan of hot (not boiling) water and stir until smooth.
- Take care not to get water into the melting chocolate.
- To melt in the microwave:
- Break into squares and place in a microwave safe bowl and heat on medium power for 1 minute, then stir well. If required, heat in bursts of 10 seconds and stir until smooth.
- Take care when melting chocolate not to overheat.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2109 kJ/506 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|of which saturates
|18 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|of which sugars
|45 g
|Protein
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019