Trust Yvi Wireless Mouse Grey

Twice boke
I'm afraid after changing this once already the same fault developed and it reversed it's movements
Great value
This is superb value for money! Simple yet effective but without paying over the odds which I found to be the case with more well known branded equivalents. Highly recommend this mouse...simple but effective!
best ever
I purchased this item about 3 weeks ago and have no complaints. Best thing about it is that it switches off to save battery power. My previous mouse used 2 batteries and would never switch off, just went on blinking all the time. Having said that, i do have 1 complaint. Wanted to purchase a 2nd one but they appear to be unavailable. Does this mean not going to be stocked or just out of stock.
Plug in and go!
Brilliant little mouse, easy to install, works perfectly
Great product at a great price
My partner needed a cheap wireless mouse and is absolutely thrilled with this. Definitely worth the money. Was also available next day on click and collect so thought this was excellent service.
fits well in a child's hand and comfy in a adults
Very good for the cost of this products had my doubts but glad I went for it plug and play no disc's to download single AAA battery and goes to sleep when computer not in use just a press of the button on top of device and ready to use. Excellent for use for small children not to bulky looking and fits well in the hands of a adult too
Wireless Mouse
Excellent mouse for only £6. Cannot fault it. Highly recommended.
Good product
It is a good mouse, it works ok, but it could be perfect if it had an on/off button :)
A Perfect Fit...
Bought the mouse (x2) to use with two laptops. The mouse fits comfortable in the hand, is responsive and accurate.
excellent value
I bought this to replace a previous mouse that broke and cost twice the price. It has been excellent so far.