Trust Yvi Wireless Mouse Grey

4.5(21)Write a review
Trust Yvi Wireless Mouse Grey
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Rubber sides for comfort & grip
  • 8m wireless range (2.4 GHz)
  • Includes USB micro receiver for plug & play use
  • Enjoy wireless control of your PC and laptop with the Yvi Wireless Mouse. It has a precise 800/600dpi optical sensor and long-lasting comfort. It is the perfect addition to every home or working environment. Want to use the mouse? Simply plug the micro-USB receiver into a USB port and you can start using it wirelessly within a range of 8 meters. When you are finished you can store the receiver in the mouse or simply leave it in your laptop or PC.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Twice boke

1 stars

I'm afraid after changing this once already the same fault developed and it reversed it's movements

Great value

4 stars

This is superb value for money! Simple yet effective but without paying over the odds which I found to be the case with more well known branded equivalents. Highly recommend this mouse...simple but effective!

best ever

5 stars

I purchased this item about 3 weeks ago and have no complaints. Best thing about it is that it switches off to save battery power. My previous mouse used 2 batteries and would never switch off, just went on blinking all the time. Having said that, i do have 1 complaint. Wanted to purchase a 2nd one but they appear to be unavailable. Does this mean not going to be stocked or just out of stock.

Plug in and go!

5 stars

Brilliant little mouse, easy to install, works perfectly

Great product at a great price

5 stars

My partner needed a cheap wireless mouse and is absolutely thrilled with this. Definitely worth the money. Was also available next day on click and collect so thought this was excellent service.

fits well in a child's hand and comfy in a adults

5 stars

Very good for the cost of this products had my doubts but glad I went for it plug and play no disc's to download single AAA battery and goes to sleep when computer not in use just a press of the button on top of device and ready to use. Excellent for use for small children not to bulky looking and fits well in the hands of a adult too

Wireless Mouse

5 stars

Excellent mouse for only £6. Cannot fault it. Highly recommended.

Good product

5 stars

It is a good mouse, it works ok, but it could be perfect if it had an on/off button :)

A Perfect Fit...

5 stars

Bought the mouse (x2) to use with two laptops. The mouse fits comfortable in the hand, is responsive and accurate.

excellent value

5 stars

I bought this to replace a previous mouse that broke and cost twice the price. It has been excellent so far.

