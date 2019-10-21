By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Black Forest Gateau 630G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Black Forest Gateau 630G
£ 2.00
£0.32/100g
1/8 of a gateau
  • Energy690kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge layered with cream mousse and cherry sauce, decorated with Morello cherries in a cherry sauce and dark chocolate flakes.
  • Our frozen Black Forest Gateau which serves 8 and defrosts in 3 hours is a party table favourite and perfect after dinner treat. With three layers of chocolate sponge separated by cream mousse and tart cherry sauce, this classic is decorated with juicy Morello cherries, cherry sauce and a sprinkling of dark chocolate flakes.
  • Sponge layers smothered in a creamy mousse with dark chocolate flakes
  • Pack size: 630g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (39%), Sugar, Water, Morello Cherry (9%), Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Maize Starch, Dark Chocolate Flakes (0.7%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Beetroot Juice.  

Dark Chocolate Flakes contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

630g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a gateau (78g)
Energy885kJ / 211kcal690kJ / 164kcal
Fat8.4g6.5g
Saturates5.0g3.9g
Carbohydrate30.2g23.6g
Sugars21.2g16.5g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein3.0g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

a very nice gateau,good value.have bought it many

5 stars

a very nice gateau,good value.have bought it many times.

Very nice and so inexpensive

5 stars

Was surprised when i was given this as a dessert after dinner, as to how nice it was, and even more surprised at the price. Good to have for those unexpected moments, or when you're feeling like a little indulgence.

My favourite cake, I could eat half of it at once

5 stars

My favourite cake, I could eat half of it at once on my own. I hope Tesco could always have this in the stock.

Really nice but needs more cherries

4 stars

Really nice but needs more cherries in the middle - and maybe a splash of cherry brandy/kirsch.

Yum Yum - Merry Christmas

5 stars

So many people say "this is sooooo 60's", who cares, if something tastes this good, why does it matter when it was popular? Just a shame that Tesco only seem to stock it at Christmas time Linda Southall

great value and tasty

5 stars

Tasty, served five with seconds all round, very good value,another one in the bag on Friday. recommend

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 500G

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here