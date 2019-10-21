Tesco Black Forest Gateau 630G

Absolutely delicious
a very nice gateau,good value.have bought it many times.
Very nice and so inexpensive
Was surprised when i was given this as a dessert after dinner, as to how nice it was, and even more surprised at the price. Good to have for those unexpected moments, or when you're feeling like a little indulgence.
My favourite cake, I could eat half of it at once on my own. I hope Tesco could always have this in the stock.
Really nice but needs more cherries in the middle - and maybe a splash of cherry brandy/kirsch.
Yum Yum - Merry Christmas
So many people say "this is sooooo 60's", who cares, if something tastes this good, why does it matter when it was popular? Just a shame that Tesco only seem to stock it at Christmas time Linda Southall
great value and tasty
Tasty, served five with seconds all round, very good value,another one in the bag on Friday. recommend