Colman's Season & Shake Sweet Chilli Chicken Mix 45G

Product Description
- A seasoning blend with ginger, coriander and cayenne pepper for sweet chilli chicken.
- This packet of Colman's Sweet Chilli Chicken Season & Shake helps you to create tasty meals the whole family will enjoy. This dual pack includes a baking bag and a seasoning mix - the special cooking bag helps seal in all the delicious flavours. Simply place the fresh ingredients in the shopping list below and the seasoning into the bag and bake. This ‘cook in the bag' method keeps the chicken tender, succulent and full of flavour!
- Preparation and Usage:
- Shopping List (serves 4)
- 4 skinless chicken breasts
- Make It
- Preheat oven to 180° C (fan assisted 160° C), Gas mark 4. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place the chicken in the bag and add seasoning from bottom sachet.
- Season It
- Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand, shake very gently until the chicken is evenly coated in seasoning. Place in an oven proof dish so that the bag is sideways, ensuring the chicken is evenly spaced.
- Bake It
- Place dish on middle shelf for 30-35 minutes. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). When cooked cut open the bag (attention: hot steam), check meat is fully cooked and place in a serving dish. Serve with rice and your choice of green vegetables or salad.
- Serves 4
- This dual pack includes a special baking bag and a seasoning mix, to help you create a delicious sweet chilli chicken the whole family will enjoy.
- Simply place the chicken breasts and the seasoning into the bag, bake and enjoy!
- About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above the recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot.
- Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave.
- Why not try serving your Sweet Chilli Chicken with rice and your choice of green vegetables or salad.
- Our promise to your family
- At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called 'Growing for the Future'.
- Easy & mess free
- No added MSG, No artificial colours or preservatives
- For more information and meal ideas visit www.colmans.co.uk
- Great tasting
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, potato starch, fructose, salt, garlic (3.5%), potassium chloride, ginger (2%), coriander (2%), red bell pepper, cayenne pepper (1.2%), palm fat, lemon juice powder, maltodextrin, flavourings, yeast extract, caramel syrup, pepper, balsamico vinegar powder (grape must, wine vinegar). May contain gluten, milk, egg, celery and mustard
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Hungary
Preparation and Usage
Step 1: MAKE IT Preheat oven to 180° C (fan assisted 160° C), Gas mark 4. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place the chicken in the bag and add seasoning from bottom sachet. Step 2: SEASON IT Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand, shake very gently until the chicken is evenly coated in seasoning. Place in an oven proof dish so that the bag is sideways, ensuring the chicken is evenly spaced. Step 3: BAKE IT Place dish on middle shelf for 30-35 minutes. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). When cooked cut open the bag (attention: hot steam), check meat is fully cooked and place in a serving dish. Serve with rice and your choice of green vegetables or salad.
Name and address
- Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|560 kJ
|1500 kJ
|700 kJ
|8%
|Energy (kcal)
|130 kcal
|360 kcal
|160 kcal
|8%
|Fat (g)
|0.9 g
|2 g
|1 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3 g
|0.8 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7 g
|82 g
|9 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|6 g
|64 g
|8 g
|9%
|Fibre (g)
|0.2 g
|2 g
|0.3 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|24 g
|1.5 g
|30 g
|60%
|Salt (g)
|0.68 g
|5.5 g
|0.85 g
|14%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|1 portion = 125 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )
