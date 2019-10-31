By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Cheese & Onion Bakes 260G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 2 Cheese & Onion Bakes 260G
One bake
  • Energy1390kJ 332kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates8.9g
    45%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar and red Cheddar cheese and onion filling wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Filled with rich mature Cheddar cheese and finely diced onion.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Filled with rich mature cheddar cheese and finely diced onion
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Onion (7%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Milk, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (3.5%), Cream (Milk), Potato, Cornflour, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Whey Solids (Milk), Maltodextrin, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/200°C Fan/Gas 6
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Top tip: Once cooked, enjoy hot or cold.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care filling will be very hot.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1264kJ / 302kcal1390kJ / 332kcal
Fat15.5g17.0g
Saturates8.1g8.9g
Carbohydrate31.8g34.9g
Sugars2.3g2.6g
Fibre2.3g2.5g
Protein7.8g8.6g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care filling will be very hot.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Greasy and unpleasant

1 stars

Very greasy pastry and not much filling, just not nice.

Pastry was fine

2 stars

They forgot the cheese and the onions!

VIRTUALLY EMPTY PASTRY SHELLS Just had these for d

1 stars

VIRTUALLY EMPTY PASTRY SHELLS Just had these for dinner for the first time. Barely ANY filling in either of the bakes, just puff pastry. Pastry was good but totally incorrect description as filling almost non-existent. Unfortunately this seems to be the way Tesco is going.

Like a lad on your staff, I live on them.

5 stars

I now prefer them by far to Eastnman's C & O Bakes. A star Tesco product like the Bramley's Apple pie, baked on the premises. I notice they oth sell like errrr 'hot cakes'.

Tesco you could do better

3 stars

not a good substitute for Linda McCartney cheese and leek plait

Very poor, when cooked as per instructions both lo

1 stars

Very poor, when cooked as per instructions both lost all contents, leaving just the pastry. how is this even possible in 2018 waste of electricity !!

Yes, very nice, about the taste was very nice ..

4 stars

Yes, very nice, about the taste was very nice .......will buy this time too......

