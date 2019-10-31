Tesco 2 Cheese & Onion Bakes 260G

Greasy and unpleasant
Very greasy pastry and not much filling, just not nice.
Pastry was fine
They forgot the cheese and the onions!
VIRTUALLY EMPTY PASTRY SHELLS Just had these for dinner for the first time. Barely ANY filling in either of the bakes, just puff pastry. Pastry was good but totally incorrect description as filling almost non-existent. Unfortunately this seems to be the way Tesco is going.
Like a lad on your staff, I live on them.
I now prefer them by far to Eastnman's C & O Bakes. A star Tesco product like the Bramley's Apple pie, baked on the premises. I notice they oth sell like errrr 'hot cakes'.
Tesco you could do better
not a good substitute for Linda McCartney cheese and leek plait
Very poor, when cooked as per instructions both lost all contents, leaving just the pastry. how is this even possible in 2018 waste of electricity !!
Yes, very nice, about the taste was very nice ..
Yes, very nice, about the taste was very nice .......will buy this time too......