Tesco Finest Chargrill Mushroom Pasta 220G

Inconsistent
I have had this a few times now. When it's done right, I really enjoy it; and I prefer it to the Spinach & Pine Nut version. However, there is clearly a manufacturing issue. The last time I had it, it was swimming in oil - the time before that, totally dry - and just recently (about 5 mins ago(!)), I got to the bottom and it was so salty! C'mon Tesco, get it right!!
Charred mushroom pasta
This used to be one of the better Tesco lunch options, but as with so many of their other products they've reduced the quality over the past few months. "Chargrilled" is the only word you need pay attention to here: this whole thing tastes burnt.
It’s not fair, why is a mushroom pasta not vegetarian!!!