Tesco White Wine & Garlic Scottish Mussels 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rope grown mussels (Mytilus spp) with a white wine and garlic sauce, defrosted.
  • Tender and rope grown, dressed in a creamy sauce. Our mussels are carefully grown and harvested in the pristine seas off Shetland and the West coast of Scotland, then washed and hand graded to ensure the best quality. These mussels are then cooked in a white wine and garlic sauce with hints of shallot and parsley. Simply cook in the bag. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org This product has been cooked for your convenience and most of the mussels will have opened up. Remove any of the mussels that remain closed after reheating.
  • Tender and rope grown, dressed in a creamy sauce
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (80%), Whipping Cream (Milk), White Wine (4%), Water, Milk, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Shallot, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave:
800W / 900W 1 pouch 2 1/2 mins / 2 pouches 4 mins
Open pouch or pouches.
Empty the contents into a microwaveable dish and cover.
Stir halfway through.
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Open pouch or pouches. Empty contents into a saucepan and place over a moderate heat. Cover and simmer gently for 4 minutes (one pouch) or 5 minutes (two pouches).
Stir occasionally.
Time: 4 mins 1 pouch 5 mins 2 pouches

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Product served in shell, beware of sharp edges.If pack does not appear vacuumed, do not use.Warning: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (2 x 250g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy420kJ / 100kcal546kJ / 130kcal
Fat4.2g5.5g
Saturates2.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g9.0g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein8.4g10.9g
Salt1.1g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, edible portion.--

Safety information

Product served in shell, beware of sharp edges.If pack does not appear vacuumed, do not use.Warning: Discard any mussels that do not open on cooking.

I do like these BUT I have to add some dry white w

4 stars

I do like these BUT I have to add some dry white wine then they really taste like Mules merier . I also add some more garlic. A small bottle of white dry and two cloves of garlic crushed with a french baton you can imagine that you are in France however sadly you need to doctor it otherwise it is sadly tasteless; also the size of musslels vary in size and it can be very salty that is also why i add the wine and garlic.

poor

2 stars

I gave these a second go but they are very small. On the back it says if you find one of the packets doesn't look vacuum packed don't use it, as it happened this time one of the packets was very obviously vacuumed but the other was not! As one packet is not enough for one I had a very poor lunch. Tesco have reimbursed me and will get in touch with the producer.

Tasty time saver.

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoy these on a regular basis, obviously fresh is best but so much time saved. Webpage needs an update, these can’t be found by searching shellfish.

I’ve eaten mussels all over the world and these ar

5 stars

I’ve eaten mussels all over the world and these are up there with the best I’ve had. Top quality

Far too many broken shells. I’m always worried ab

3 stars

Far too many broken shells. I’m always worried about the after effects!

Fabulous taste, easy to prepare. A treat!

5 stars

Fabulous taste, easy to prepare. A treat!

