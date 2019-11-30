Tesco White Wine & Garlic Scottish Mussels 500G

I do like these BUT I have to add some dry white w
I do like these BUT I have to add some dry white wine then they really taste like Mules merier . I also add some more garlic. A small bottle of white dry and two cloves of garlic crushed with a french baton you can imagine that you are in France however sadly you need to doctor it otherwise it is sadly tasteless; also the size of musslels vary in size and it can be very salty that is also why i add the wine and garlic.
I gave these a second go but they are very small. On the back it says if you find one of the packets doesn't look vacuum packed don't use it, as it happened this time one of the packets was very obviously vacuumed but the other was not! As one packet is not enough for one I had a very poor lunch. Tesco have reimbursed me and will get in touch with the producer.
Thoroughly enjoy these on a regular basis, obviously fresh is best but so much time saved. Webpage needs an update, these can’t be found by searching shellfish.
I’ve eaten mussels all over the world and these are up there with the best I’ve had. Top quality
Far too many broken shells. I’m always worried about the after effects!
Fabulous taste, easy to prepare. A treat!