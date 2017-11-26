By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket Pink Heart

£ 8.00
  • L100xW75cm
  • Made of polyester
  • Machine washable

  • Part of the Tesco Loves Baby range, this popcorn star blanket is perfect for adding additional warmth and comfort to a pram or pushchair. The blanket is made of a soft polyester fabric with a textured heart design and pale pink finish. For easy care, the blanket is machine washable up to a temperature of 40°C and requires little or no ironing. L100xW75cm.

Great value and design.

I bought this blanket about a month ago for my premature new born Granddaughter and she's been snuggled up in it ever since, it's a gorgeous colour and so soft, perfect for a tiny baby.

Really soft and cuddly

Really nice material very pleased with the quality and colour and style.

Great value

Brought as a gift Great value for money.................

So Soft

I have purchased this ready for our first grandchild. The blanket is so soft and value for money. I would recommend this and would purchase again when needed

Great value

Bought this as a present its so soft and excellent quality, the lovely hearts on it make it look more expensive, the price is so good

Soooo soft

Lovely blanket so soft and pretty! Can't wait for my baby girl to arrive and snuggle with it!

Lovely and soft

I bought this for my daughter who loved it! Lovely and soft, well worth the money.

Lovely baby blanket

I bought this blanket to make a "nappy cake". Its lovely and soft and I really like heart pattern which makes it look much more special. The fact that it is already rolled and tied with a ribbon will definitely made my "cake" so much easier to make put together.

Beautiful and very snuggly

Its a gorgeous snuggly blanket to wrap a baby in and as a comforter to lay on in unfamiliar circumstances.

So soft !

I've bought this for my newborn, it's washed lovely and is so soft. Great product!

