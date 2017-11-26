Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket Pink Heart

Great value and design.
I bought this blanket about a month ago for my premature new born Granddaughter and she's been snuggled up in it ever since, it's a gorgeous colour and so soft, perfect for a tiny baby.
Really soft and cuddly
Really nice material very pleased with the quality and colour and style.
Great value
Brought as a gift Great value for money.................
So Soft
I have purchased this ready for our first grandchild. The blanket is so soft and value for money. I would recommend this and would purchase again when needed
Great value
Bought this as a present its so soft and excellent quality, the lovely hearts on it make it look more expensive, the price is so good
Soooo soft
Lovely blanket so soft and pretty! Can't wait for my baby girl to arrive and snuggle with it!
Lovely and soft
I bought this for my daughter who loved it! Lovely and soft, well worth the money.
Lovely baby blanket
I bought this blanket to make a "nappy cake". Its lovely and soft and I really like heart pattern which makes it look much more special. The fact that it is already rolled and tied with a ribbon will definitely made my "cake" so much easier to make put together.
Beautiful and very snuggly
Its a gorgeous snuggly blanket to wrap a baby in and as a comforter to lay on in unfamiliar circumstances.
So soft !
I've bought this for my newborn, it's washed lovely and is so soft. Great product!