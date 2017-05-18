By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket Blue Star

Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket Blue Star
£ 8.00
£8.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our Blue Popcorn Blanket is gentle on the skin and perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort to your little ones cot or cotbed.

Quality and cute!

5 stars

I bought one of these before my son was born. Now he's here, we use it all the time so I bought another for when it's in the wash! Very warm and very soft, it's ideal for use both in the house and when out on a walk in the pram!

5* quality

5 stars

I brought this for my newborn son and the shortness and quality was so good it never affect his skin. Lovely generous size too.

Great, soft blanket.

5 stars

I bought this a month ago for a friend of the family to make a baby blanket out of with my son's baby clothes (acting as the underside). It is the perfect shape and colour and is a great, warm blanket. Very pleased.

Greatest Blanket Ever

5 stars

Possibly the softest blanket ever! I love the way this blanket feels and how warm it is! It reminds me of cuddling a cloud that has been warmed in the microwave for 30 toastie seconds. Mmm, snuggly! To describe the blanket as 'baby blue' would do it an injustice, it is the babiest of blues and the way the stars bump out from the blanket reminds me of the way the real stars dance in a shimmering glimmering night sky! This blanket is simply perfect for anyone looking for softness, warmth and blue.

Baby popcorn blankets

5 stars

These are soft and beautiful I have now bought 6 of these good price on white ones as my daughter is expecting a boy I also bought a blue one it is lovely. Good pray blankets very good looking.

Lovely

4 stars

Lovely and soft but bigger than what we thought it was going to be

Lovely and snugly

4 stars

Such a soft blanket providing lots of comfort and contentment. A decent size with a fun embossed star pattern.

Gorgeous blanket!

5 stars

This blanket is lovely. Looks very cute with my little boy all wrapped up inside it. It's a good size for a baby from birth to six months (for swaddling) and it's not too thick for use in the summer

Gorgeous

5 stars

Beautifully soft and nice and big. Perfect baby blanket.

