Orkney Crab Meat 100G

Lovely sweet crab meat, a family favorite even the cats love it.
Absolutely lovely with some big bits in there, I will defo buy it again
Nice crab
Very nice crab meat good mix of brown and white meat with lovely fresh taste and nicely moist, It's hard to get decent crab these days other than at the seaside so this is a very welcome product.
Terrible waste of money I actually threw it away the so-called round me and recognisable anything never again