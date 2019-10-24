By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Orkney Crab Meat 100G

3.5(4)Write a review
Orkney Crab Meat 100G
£ 3.50
£3.50/100g
Half of a pot
  • Energy227kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • White and brown crab meat (Cancer pagurus), defrosted
  • A ready to eat mix of white and brown crab meat for a balance of flavours. Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work closely with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A mix of white and brown meat for a balance of flavours.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Ready to eat
  • Responsibly sourced
  • A mix of white and brown crab meat for a balance of flavours
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Crabmeat (Crustacean) (50%), Brown Crabmeat (Crustacean) (50%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains crustaceans and crab.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines
  • This product is ready to eat.
  • Why not try
  • Serve on granary toast on a bed of smashed avocado and drizzled with sweet chilli sauce.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Pot. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy454kJ / 108kcal227kJ / 54kcal
Fat4.5g2.3g
Saturates1.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate1.1g0.6g
Sugars0.9g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein15.6g7.8g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely sweet crab meat, a family favorite even the

5 stars

Lovely sweet crab meat, a family favorite even the cats love it.

Absolutely lovely with some big bits in there, I w

4 stars

Absolutely lovely with some big bits in there, I will defo buy it again

Nice crab

4 stars

Very nice crab meat good mix of brown and white meat with lovely fresh taste and nicely moist, It's hard to get decent crab these days other than at the seaside so this is a very welcome product.

Terrible waste of money I actually threw it away t

1 stars

Terrible waste of money I actually threw it away the so-called round me and recognisable anything never again

