First Cape Special Cuvee Sauvignon 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White South African Wine
  • The beautiful vineyards of the floral kingdom of the Western Cape are famed for their fresh and juicy expression of the Sauvignon Blanc grape
  • A wonderfully crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc from the Western Cape region, showing ripe grapefruit notes on the nose, opening up into lime and white peach flavours on the palate.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

FirstCape

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

David Smit

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are fermented at a low temperature to retain the fresh, crisp nature of the wine. Left un-oaked so that the natural fruit flavours can shine through.

History

  • Our wines are all grown and produced by a dynamic team of neighbouring farmers, all co-owners of the FirstCape brand. We believe this is the best way to guarantee the quality of FirstCape, as they care more about the wines from the vine to the shelf.

Regional Information

  • Our FirstCape wines are all made from grapes grown in the Western Cape of South Africa, throughout the beautiful Breede River Valley just an hour's drive from Cape Town.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect as an aperitif, as well as a great partner to summer salads, shellfish and Thai dishes. Best enjoyed within 12 months of purchase.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Firstcape,
  • Watergat Pad,
  • Simondium,
  • 7670,
  • South Africa.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Awful

1 stars

Awful wine, no sauvignon characteristics, tasted bland and dull

Superb wine for warm evenings

5 stars

First Cape Sauvignon Blanc Special Cuvee is a beautiful mellow wine which when chilled is good for drinking with Sea Bass or Sea Bream. It will enhance the flavours of shellfish and is perfect to be drunk with Thai or Vietnamese dishes. It is also excellent as a social wine to be sipped on warm evening with friends. Try it with fresh strawberries or raspberries a tasty substitute to a glass of Pimms.

Quite moreish

5 stars

Another delicious white, very smooth and clean tasting.

This wine is unmemorable

2 stars

I didn't really care for this wine, it has no body and very little taste. Just a bit weak wet and watery. Will not buy it again no matter how cheap it is.

Lovely wine

5 stars

Easy drinking lovely Sauvignon, great value for money

Great wine lovely smooth taste and fruity

5 stars

This wine is fantastic very smooth easy to drink with any kind of chicken or fish

Wine very good

4 stars

Good value for money a good choice a really good offer will buy again

Disappointed

3 stars

Bought this wine on offer at half price but was disappointed as in the past had always bought New Zealand Sauvignon blanc and was hoping this would compare as in the same original price range. Not as crisp or flavorful.

First cape ..Sauvignon blanc... Special cuvée...!!

2 stars

This wine purchased on recommendation from Tesco...Purchased for Golden Wedding. Dinner...We like Sauvignon blanc but this was poor.

