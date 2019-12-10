First Cape Special Cuvee Sauvignon 75Cl

Awful
Awful wine, no sauvignon characteristics, tasted bland and dull
Superb wine for warm evenings
First Cape Sauvignon Blanc Special Cuvee is a beautiful mellow wine which when chilled is good for drinking with Sea Bass or Sea Bream. It will enhance the flavours of shellfish and is perfect to be drunk with Thai or Vietnamese dishes. It is also excellent as a social wine to be sipped on warm evening with friends. Try it with fresh strawberries or raspberries a tasty substitute to a glass of Pimms.
Quite moreish
Another delicious white, very smooth and clean tasting.
This wine is unmemorable
I didn't really care for this wine, it has no body and very little taste. Just a bit weak wet and watery. Will not buy it again no matter how cheap it is.
Lovely wine
Easy drinking lovely Sauvignon, great value for money
Great wine lovely smooth taste and fruity
This wine is fantastic very smooth easy to drink with any kind of chicken or fish
Wine very good
Good value for money a good choice a really good offer will buy again
Disappointed
Bought this wine on offer at half price but was disappointed as in the past had always bought New Zealand Sauvignon blanc and was hoping this would compare as in the same original price range. Not as crisp or flavorful.
First cape ..Sauvignon blanc... Special cuvée...!!
This wine purchased on recommendation from Tesco...Purchased for Golden Wedding. Dinner...We like Sauvignon blanc but this was poor.