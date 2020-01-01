By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush 1Ltr

5(1)Write a review
Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush 1Ltr
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml
each 250ml serving gives you
  • Energy387kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Tropical Fruit and Coconut Flavour Glucose Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Powered by Glucose. Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When then energy and the good times flow. Whatever you do. Do it with energy
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (2%) (Pineapple, Mango, Passion Fruit), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Caffeine, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Storage

Enjoy it cold.

Preparation and Usage

  • Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.

Number of uses

Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Not suitable for children under 3 years. This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml
Energy, kJ/kcal155/36387/91
Carbohydrate, g8.721.8
of which sugars, g4.511.3
Salt, g0.050.13
Contains 8.5g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 21.3g per 250ml serving Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One of the best lucozade flavours

5 stars

One of the best lucozade flavours

Usually bought next

Lucozade Energy Orange 1 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Lucozade Energy Cherry 1L

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Lucozade Energy Original 1 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Lucozade Energy Pink Lemonade 1 Litre

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here