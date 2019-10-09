By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 24 Italian Meatballs 720G

£ 4.50
£6.25/kg
4 meatballs
  • Energy771kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • 24 British beef meatballs with garlic and herbs.
  • 24 Beef and Herb Meatballs
  • Tender and succulent beef perfectly complemented by fragrant basil, oregano and thyme, for a dish full of Mediterranean flavour.
  • Pack size: 720g

Information

Ingredients

for British:

British Beef (86%), Water, Basil, Pea Flour, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Oregano, Bay, Thyme.


for Scotch:
Scotch Beef PGI (86%), Water, Basil, Pea Flour, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Oregano, Bay, Thyme.


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Time: 18-20 mins
160°C/ Fan 140°C/ Gas 4 Place on a baking tray, evenly spaced, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn once.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland, Origin U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

672g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 meatballs (83g**)
Energy929kJ / 223kcal771kJ / 185kcal
Fat13.5g11.2g
Saturates5.9g4.9g
Carbohydrate1.6g1.3g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein23.6g19.6g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 672g packg typically weighs 498g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

