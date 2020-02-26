By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Always Dailies Long Plus Panty Liners 44 Pack

4(109)Write a review
Always Dailies Long Plus Panty Liners 44 Pack
£ 2.35
£0.05/each
  • Stay fresh as a daisy throughout your day with Always Dailies Extra Protect Panty Liners Long Plus. With Odour Neutralising Technology and absorbing zone, Always Dailies Extra Protect Large Panty liners give you extra length for added coverage and freshness you can rely on. Ideal for vaginal discharge or as added protection for irregular periods.
  • Up to 100% odour protection
  • Odour neutralising technology to keep you feeling fresh and confident throughout the day
  • Side protection zones for improved leakage protection
  • 2 in 1 soft topsheet for added absorption, comfort and softness
  • Panty Liners extra long for additional coverage
  • Dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin
  • Trusted protection in a thinner pantyliner
  • Big Pack

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush pad down the toilet
  • Keep in a cool place

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884 (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

109 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Product Very Thin and Not as Absorbent

1 stars

Have used the Always Dailies Extra Protect Long Plus for years and have noticed for a long time that they are very thin and not as absorbent as the older version. It is also difficult to remove the backing now because it is so thin. Will have to try other makes in future.

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is the best for daily use. Stays in place all day.

Excellent!

5 stars

Need these as a slight incontinence when coughing as an elderly lady . So needs must lol they are the only ones i will use

Excellent!

5 stars

Always great for keeping you feeling fresh. Nice perfumes smell and very discreet!

Excellent!

5 stars

I’ve tried many brands of panty liners but this is absolutely my favourite and keeps me fresh all day

Said fragrance free - smelled like a tea store

1 stars

I bought this product only it said fragrance free just over the "fresh & protect" line you see in the picture. When I opened it it was like opening a can of chai tea. It CLEARLY was scented. It wasn't the packaging, it was the panty liners.

Poor!

1 stars

These pads are so good, I feel confident and fresh all day. They are very comfortable and easy to use

Good!

3 stars

These are good although I find the scent very strong so can cause a bit of irritation being in such a sensitive area. Also with the pad being quite short and some of us larger ladies there just that little bit short the thickness ord the pad is perfect and descriet

Excellent!

5 stars

It’s stays in place that’s the most important thing for me

Excellent!

5 stars

Prefer to next leading product only criticism is slips or crunches up

1-10 of 109 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Always Dailies Extra Protect Large Panty Liners 52 Pack

£ 2.35
£0.05/each

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Always Dailies Fresh & Protect Normal Panty Liners 60

£ 2.35
£0.04/each

Always Ultra Long Size 2 Sanitary Towels With Wings 12

£ 1.90
£0.16/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here