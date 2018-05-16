Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce For Meatballs 500G

- Energy208kJ 49kcal2%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal
Product Description
- Tomato and basil sauce.
- With rich tomatoes and fragrant basil, just how you'd make at home
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato (46%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (43%), Sugar, Onion, Cornflour, Basil (1.5%), Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oregano, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Black Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 ½ mins/ 4mins
Empty sauce into a non-metallic bowl, cover loosely
Heat on full power 2 minutes (800W)/ 1 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir well.
Re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
To serve, pour over cooked meatballs (cook meatballs as per cooking instructions on packet).
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently.
To serve: pour over cooked meatballs (cook meatballs as per cooking instructions on packet).
Time: 5-7 mins
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|166kJ / 39kcal
|208kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019