Tesco Tomato Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 500G

3.4(8)Write a review
£ 0.65
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy474kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce with mascarpone full fat soft cheese and herbs.
  • A TASTE OF ITALY With mascarpone full fat soft cheese for a creamy flavour
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (48%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (30%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Cream (Milk), Onion, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Herbs, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Heat and stir one jar through hot, cooked drained pasta until well coated and serve.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a jar (125g)Per 100g
Energy474kJ / 114kcal379kJ / 91kcal
Fat7.5g6.0g
Saturates3.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate8.1g6.5g
Sugars7.4g5.9g
Fibre2.4g1.9g
Protein2.3g1.8g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Really creamy & tasty!

5 stars

Really yummy, I use this for various pasta bakes, very creamy and tasty.

Delicious!

5 stars

The first time I tried this I could hardly believe it was so delicious! It's now one of my firm favourites. Quicker and easier than making your own but tastes every bit as good. It's also delicious as a cold dressing for salads.

Awful

1 stars

The most repulsive tomato sauce I have ever tasted. Made me feel nauseous

Pleasantly surprised

5 stars

I wasn't expecting much, it being tescos own and not very expensive at that. However I did find myself pleasantly surprised! I added meats vegetables and pasta (obviously) as well as onion + garlic powders, mixed herbs, celery salt and put cheese on top. Worked well. Well worth a try!

sickly sweet.

3 stars

its alright i suppose. can be abit too sweet and sickly after a while. probably won't buy this again.

If it ain’t broke..... ew

1 stars

It has recently changed recipe and it is now awful! Before it was wonderful and creamy and delicious. Now it is plain and not creamy at all, it lacks flavour. It used to be 5 stars but is now a 1. I used to look forward to this but I will no longer be buying this as it is, it’s tasteless and has lost its edge. It used to be quite a creamy orange colour and smell gorgeous but now is more red in colour and lacking in scent. No scent or flavour. Boo. Change it back! It was great before meddling with it!

Great taste and value

4 stars

packed full of flavour such good value for money had it with linguine and prawns in garlic

A little bit sickly

3 stars

I get a lot of pasta sauces as I have two young boys at home and it’s a quick option for a tea. This was quite a disappointing purchase. I’m usually a big fan or tomato and marscepone sauces but was quite sickly. Won’t be buying again

