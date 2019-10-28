Tesco Chicken & Bacon Wrap

best wrap ever for my lunch , not the best when th
best wrap ever for my lunch , not the best when there’s too much mayo , other than that my favourite wrap in life and is always a go to with the meal deal
Dry
Always has the smallest of mayo in all there wraps and sandwiches now.. there sandwiches and wraps use to be so good and full of flavour and mayo now all the Time there dry with hardly any sauce Sort it out guys
My first, and last, wrap
I've never had a wrap before, but I'm told that they are less calories than a sandwich so I thought I'd give it a go. The filling tasted okay, but the wrap itself was like eating the foam packaging on the back of some meat products. To add insult to injury, I bought my Husband the matching sandwich (he would never try anything like a wrap) and found mine had only 5 calories less!