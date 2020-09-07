Tesco 2 Steak Bakes 280G

Poor quality
Have tried these twice. The 1st they were OK and made a quick lunchtime snack. This time virtually no meat just gravy so won't be buying again
For 50p each, you know you won't quite be getting
For 50p each, you know you won't quite be getting the equivalent of a Greggs Steak Bake. But I still love these! Lovely flaky pastry. Delicious filling, with chunks of steak and rich gravy. Fairly generous on the amount of filling, but some are sometimes more/less full than others. These are perfect for a small bite to eat in under 30 mins. My absolute uni staple!
Do not buy
Bought these a couple of times, but not again! Don't expect much for the price. Certainly not 'steak' as in the description much more like flakey small pieces. This time a white lump (about 1.5cm by 1cm) fell onto the plate which was either a part of brain or a mass of veins/arteries and when I took the pastry apart there were other holey white lumps amongst the gravy, so straight in the bin! Not recommended.
Tough pastry, little meat.
Cooked as per instruction but we couldn't cut the pastry, needed to use steak knives, there was one or two pieces of meat in each bake and mostly gravy. They tasted okay but we won't buy again as it took too much effort to cut the pastry, not sure why this was.
good quality and handy to save time
good quality and handy to save time
poor quality even if cheap pastry like cardboard
poor quality even if cheap pastry like cardboard
awheshime
friggin delishious
Not worth buying
Pastry looks nothing like the packaging when cooked. When opening up pasty there was hardly any filling and maybe two or three pieces of tiny meat. Even for £1 I wouldnt bother buying again.
Gravy Bakes
The last few I bought had no meat in them at all just gravy. I doubt I'll ever buy these again.
Bought these for my husband, but they were so awfu
Bought these for my husband, but they were so awful, we had to bin them and we very rarely bin food, as we hate waste, but these were inedible. Even following directions, the pastry would not cook, it came out with raw uncooked pastry and tasted of it too. To top it off, they are empty, very little filling, I've honestly never seen anything with such little filling! It was all pasty. Uncooked, raw pastry. Poor pastry at that. Waste of money. Waste of food.