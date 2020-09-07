By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Steak Bakes 280G

2.5(23)Write a review
Tesco 2 Steak Bakes 280G
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
One bake
  • Energy1244kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • A puff pastry bake encasing pieces of steak in a gravy sauce.
  • Flaky Puff Pastry Filled with tender pieces of beef steak in a thick and meaty gravy.
  • Flaky Puff Pastry Filled with tender pieces of beef steak in a thick and meaty gravy.
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (22%), Palm Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Yeast, Malted Barley Extract, Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Beef Extract, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Tomato, Carrot Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract, Bay Leaf, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 200, Mark 6
Time: 25-30 minutes
Oven from frozen 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K. or Ireland.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bake (131g**)
Energy949kJ / 226kcal1244kJ / 296kcal
Fat8.0g10.4g
Saturates3.9g5.1g
Carbohydrate28.0g36.7g
Sugars3.0g3.9g
Fibre2.0g2.7g
Protein9.5g12.5g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 262g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

23 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor quality

1 stars

Have tried these twice. The 1st they were OK and made a quick lunchtime snack. This time virtually no meat just gravy so won't be buying again

For 50p each, you know you won't quite be getting

5 stars

For 50p each, you know you won't quite be getting the equivalent of a Greggs Steak Bake. But I still love these! Lovely flaky pastry. Delicious filling, with chunks of steak and rich gravy. Fairly generous on the amount of filling, but some are sometimes more/less full than others. These are perfect for a small bite to eat in under 30 mins. My absolute uni staple!

Do not buy

1 stars

Bought these a couple of times, but not again! Don't expect much for the price. Certainly not 'steak' as in the description much more like flakey small pieces. This time a white lump (about 1.5cm by 1cm) fell onto the plate which was either a part of brain or a mass of veins/arteries and when I took the pastry apart there were other holey white lumps amongst the gravy, so straight in the bin! Not recommended.

Tough pastry, little meat.

2 stars

Cooked as per instruction but we couldn't cut the pastry, needed to use steak knives, there was one or two pieces of meat in each bake and mostly gravy. They tasted okay but we won't buy again as it took too much effort to cut the pastry, not sure why this was.

good quality and handy to save time

4 stars

good quality and handy to save time

poor quality even if cheap pastry like cardboard

1 stars

poor quality even if cheap pastry like cardboard

awheshime

5 stars

friggin delishious

Not worth buying

1 stars

Pastry looks nothing like the packaging when cooked. When opening up pasty there was hardly any filling and maybe two or three pieces of tiny meat. Even for £1 I wouldnt bother buying again.

Gravy Bakes

1 stars

The last few I bought had no meat in them at all just gravy. I doubt I'll ever buy these again.

Bought these for my husband, but they were so awfu

1 stars

Bought these for my husband, but they were so awful, we had to bin them and we very rarely bin food, as we hate waste, but these were inedible. Even following directions, the pastry would not cook, it came out with raw uncooked pastry and tasted of it too. To top it off, they are empty, very little filling, I've honestly never seen anything with such little filling! It was all pasty. Uncooked, raw pastry. Poor pastry at that. Waste of money. Waste of food.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Creamy Chicken Bakes 280G

£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.67
£0.21/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza 386G

£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

Hearty Food Thin Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.67
£0.21/100g

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here