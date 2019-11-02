Birds Eye 10 Vegetable Fingers 284G

Tasty 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 2nd November 2019 I bought these veggie fingers as I’m thinking of cutting meat and fish from my diet,they were tasty and good value for money well done birds eye

So much better than a fish finger 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 1st June 2019 My family bought these in our most recent shoping spree and were so surprised about how they tasted. Sometimes you fancy a little change in what you are eating and so these are perfect when you are in this position and at just fifty three calories per finger it makes them even better!

Horrible texture 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 22nd January 2019 These fingers are essentially mashed potatoes filled with vegetables, which gives a horrible texture and makes them difficult to move once cooked. It is the same thing I hate about most veggie burgers, this may only be something that bothers me but i feel as though this may help some make a more informed choice on this product.

Delicious and great value 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 20th November 2018 I bought this product today, I was nervous to try them because most Products like this are too expensive and taste of nothing... but Birds eye have got it right ! They were yummy, easy to cook, crispie on the outside and soft and fluffy inside ! Not expensive and nutricious !

Brilliant (and vegan!) 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 31st July 2018 I bought these yesterday since I had recently turned vegan and cooked them that evening expecting them to taste bland like most of the other fake-fish fingers available on the market - spoiler alert: it definitely wasn’t! On top of that, I was surprised to hear that it was absolutely 100% vegan since it tasted so much like real fish, would definitely recommend if wanting to become a vegan whilst still eating your favourite foods

Vegan Friendly 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 3rd May 2018 Bought this product for the first time today. I was so surprised to find out it doesnt contain milk or eggs. I actually re-read the ingredients a few times in the shop and once more when I got home. It tastes sooo good. I cant believe I never paid attention to this product (assumed it had animal products). Perhaps, labelling as vegan would be a good idea? Anyway, thank you Birds Eye, I am a new fan!

Taste fantastic 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 18th March 2018 Bought these on my last three shops, as a change from fish fingers my self and my daughter love them great taste and quality

Great taste and very versatile 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 11th October 2017 I love these Birds Eye vegetable fingers and unlike similar products in the range that contain egg and/or milk, these don't so are vegan-friendly. Try them as a substitute for fish fingers and serve with chips and mushy peas, or make a hot sandwich with them. Great on their own (with a little ketchup for dipping), a tasty supper!. My only criticism would be that every now and then, you may take a bite and get a strange taste in your mouth. It took me some time to figure-out the culprit; it's carrot tops!. If Birds Eye could somehow remove these during production, I'm sure those people trying the product for the first time, would continue to buy.

Crispy deliciousness! 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 23rd May 2017 I'm not a vegetarian but these are one of my favourite snack foods. They are really delicious. I sometimes put them in between bread with a squirt of mayo. Mmmm