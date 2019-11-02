Birds Eye 10 Vegetable Fingers 284G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Per 4 vegetable fingers (114g) grilled provides:
  • Energy888kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Prefried vegetable fingers coated in a crispy breadcrumb.
  • Enjoy Veggie Fingers as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • It's frozen! Nothing artificial!
  • Our Veggie Fingers are bursting with fresh veggies that are picked and frozen within hours, to naturally retain nature's goodness*/**
  • *Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
  • **Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared- forever.
  • Bursting with juicy sweetcorn, carrots and peas
  • Rich in vitamin A
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 284g
  • Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Mix (41%) (Sweetcorn, Carrot, Peas), Water, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flakes, Wheat Flour, Salt, Starch (Rice, Potato), Onion Powder, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Tatiest when grilled straight from the freezer.
Medium Grill 10-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively, oven bake.
220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7 15-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over once, cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

284g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Vegetable Fingers (114g) Grilled Provides#:
Energy - kJ770kJ888kJ
- kcal184kcal212kcal
Fat 8.1g9.2g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 23.0g27.0g
- of which Sugars 2.7g3.1g
Fibre 2.5g2.8g
Protein 3.5g3.9g
Salt 0.96g1.1g
Vitamin A285μg 36% NRV#325μg 41% NRV#
#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate--
##Average value when grilled according to pack instructions --
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains 2 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

I bought these veggie fingers as I’m thinking of cutting meat and fish from my diet,they were tasty and good value for money well done birds eye

So much better than a fish finger

5 stars

My family bought these in our most recent shoping spree and were so surprised about how they tasted. Sometimes you fancy a little change in what you are eating and so these are perfect when you are in this position and at just fifty three calories per finger it makes them even better!

Horrible texture

1 stars

These fingers are essentially mashed potatoes filled with vegetables, which gives a horrible texture and makes them difficult to move once cooked. It is the same thing I hate about most veggie burgers, this may only be something that bothers me but i feel as though this may help some make a more informed choice on this product.

Delicious and great value

5 stars

I bought this product today, I was nervous to try them because most Products like this are too expensive and taste of nothing... but Birds eye have got it right ! They were yummy, easy to cook, crispie on the outside and soft and fluffy inside ! Not expensive and nutricious !

Brilliant (and vegan!)

5 stars

I bought these yesterday since I had recently turned vegan and cooked them that evening expecting them to taste bland like most of the other fake-fish fingers available on the market - spoiler alert: it definitely wasn’t! On top of that, I was surprised to hear that it was absolutely 100% vegan since it tasted so much like real fish, would definitely recommend if wanting to become a vegan whilst still eating your favourite foods

Vegan Friendly

5 stars

Bought this product for the first time today. I was so surprised to find out it doesnt contain milk or eggs. I actually re-read the ingredients a few times in the shop and once more when I got home. It tastes sooo good. I cant believe I never paid attention to this product (assumed it had animal products). Perhaps, labelling as vegan would be a good idea? Anyway, thank you Birds Eye, I am a new fan!

Taste fantastic

5 stars

Bought these on my last three shops, as a change from fish fingers my self and my daughter love them great taste and quality

Great taste and very versatile

5 stars

I love these Birds Eye vegetable fingers and unlike similar products in the range that contain egg and/or milk, these don't so are vegan-friendly. Try them as a substitute for fish fingers and serve with chips and mushy peas, or make a hot sandwich with them. Great on their own (with a little ketchup for dipping), a tasty supper!. My only criticism would be that every now and then, you may take a bite and get a strange taste in your mouth. It took me some time to figure-out the culprit; it's carrot tops!. If Birds Eye could somehow remove these during production, I'm sure those people trying the product for the first time, would continue to buy.

Crispy deliciousness!

5 stars

I'm not a vegetarian but these are one of my favourite snack foods. They are really delicious. I sometimes put them in between bread with a squirt of mayo. Mmmm

BEST FOOD IN THE WORLD

5 stars

They can be hard to find but you you find them omg there amazing my most favorite food item in the world make a great snack to will eat the whole box to myself :) there so good

