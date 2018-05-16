Birds Dream Topping 36G

- Energy328kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ/165kcal
Product Description
- Dessert Topping Mix
- Original Custard Since 1837
- Bird's® was established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Desserts are made and served in millions of homes where they are at the heart of a good family meal.
- The original homemade taste
- Just add milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food.
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious Dream Topping in a Few Easy Steps
- Sachet makes 4 servings
- All You Need
- Mixing Bowl
- Measuring Jug
- Electric Whisk
- 1/4 Pint (150ml) of Milk
- Directions
- 1 Pour 1/4 pint (150ml) of cold milk into a bowl and sprinkle on sachet contents.
- 2 Whisk for approximately two to three minutes until the topping is light and fluffy.
- You Make it Special
- Can be frozen for a delicious iced dessert.
- Vary the milk quantity for your desired consistency.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Bird's Careline:
- Consumer Services
- UK - 0800 0327111
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- (Your call may be recorded)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.birdscustard.co.uk
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per 100g
|as prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per portion (48g)
|Energy
|687kJ/165kcal
|328kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|5.8g
|of which Saturates
|11.2g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|4.8g
|of which Sugars
|10.0g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.06g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
