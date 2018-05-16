By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Dream Topping 36G

Birds Dream Topping 36G
£ 0.85
£2.37/100g
Per portion (48g) as prepared
  • Energy328kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ/165kcal

Product Description

  • Dessert Topping Mix
  • Original Custard Since 1837
  • Bird's® was established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Desserts are made and served in millions of homes where they are at the heart of a good family meal.
  • The original homemade taste
  • Just add milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious Dream Topping in a Few Easy Steps
  • Sachet makes 4 servings
  • All You Need
  • Mixing Bowl
  • Measuring Jug
  • Electric Whisk
  • 1/4 Pint (150ml) of Milk
  • Directions
  • 1 Pour 1/4 pint (150ml) of cold milk into a bowl and sprinkle on sachet contents.
  • 2 Whisk for approximately two to three minutes until the topping is light and fluffy.
  • You Make it Special
  • Can be frozen for a delicious iced dessert.
  • Vary the milk quantity for your desired consistency.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Bird's Careline:
  • Consumer Services
  • UK - 0800 0327111
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • (Your call may be recorded)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.birdscustard.co.uk

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per 100gas prepared with semi-skimmed milk Per portion (48g)
Energy 687kJ/165kcal328kJ/79kcal
Fat 12.1g5.8g
of which Saturates 11.2g5.3g
Carbohydrate 10.0g4.8g
of which Sugars 10.0g4.8g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 4.0g1.9g
Salt 0.12g0.06g
This pack contains 4 portions--

