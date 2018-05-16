Risotto Gallo Venere 500 G

Product Description
- Italian Black Parboiled Brown Rice
- The Origin
- "Venere" is a whole-grain rice with an unmistakable natural black colour that, while cooking, releases the characteristic scent of freshly baked bread. Originally from China, it is also currently cultivated in Italy, in the Po-Valley. The legend has it that it would have been appreciated at the court of the ancient Chinese emperors for its nutritional and aphrodisiacal properties (from where the name of the forbidden rice comes). The "Venere" rice contains Phosphorus and Magnesium.
- Ready in 18 min
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory where Cereals containing Gluten and their derivatives are used
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: see top of the pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Best when boiled in salted water and seasoned with olive oil. The best combination is certainly with fish, both stewed and boiled. Try it boiled in salted water and sautéed in a pan with cherry tomatoes and zucchini sauce or with gongorzola cheese and walnuts.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Riso Gallo S.p.A.,
- V.le R. Preve 4,
- Robbio (Pavia),
- Italy.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1493 kJ
|-
|353 kcal
|Fat
|2,8 g
|of which saturates
|0,6 g
|Carbohydrate
|72,7 g
|of which sugars
|0,9 g
|Fibre
|4,1 g
|Protein
|7,1 g
|Salt
|0,0 g
|Phosphorus
|330,7 mg 47%*
|Magnesium
|107,1 mg 29%*
|*RDA Recommended Daily Amount
|-
