By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Risotto Gallo Venere 500 G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Risotto Gallo Venere 500 G
£ 2.40
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Italian Black Parboiled Brown Rice
  • Find us on Facebook and YouTube
  • For recipes and further information www.risogallo.com
  • The Origin
  • "Venere" is a whole-grain rice with an unmistakable natural black colour that, while cooking, releases the characteristic scent of freshly baked bread. Originally from China, it is also currently cultivated in Italy, in the Po-Valley. The legend has it that it would have been appreciated at the court of the ancient Chinese emperors for its nutritional and aphrodisiacal properties (from where the name of the forbidden rice comes). The "Venere" rice contains Phosphorus and Magnesium.
  • Ready in 18 min
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory where Cereals containing Gluten and their derivatives are used

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: see top of the pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Best when boiled in salted water and seasoned with olive oil. The best combination is certainly with fish, both stewed and boiled. Try it boiled in salted water and sautéed in a pan with cherry tomatoes and zucchini sauce or with gongorzola cheese and walnuts.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Riso Gallo S.p.A.,
  • V.le R. Preve 4,
  • Robbio (Pavia),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.risovenere.it

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1493 kJ
-353 kcal
Fat 2,8 g
of which saturates 0,6 g
Carbohydrate 72,7 g
of which sugars 0,9 g
Fibre 4,1 g
Protein 7,1 g
Salt 0,0 g
Phosphorus 330,7 mg 47%*
Magnesium 107,1 mg 29%*
*RDA Recommended Daily Amount -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here