By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Californian Wine
  • Barefoot's Carbernet Blends have won Double Gold! 2014 Florida State Fair International Wine & Grape Juice Competition U.S.A.
  • Consistent quality, Proven value
  • Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon is packed with berry flavours of currant, raspberry, and blackberry jam with a velvety vanilla finish. Tasty and lasting, it's sure to make a big impression.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Quick! The berries are coming! Big berry flavours like currant, raspberry and blackberry jam with a velvety vanilla finish. Lush and lasting, it's sure to make a big impression

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used warm fermentation on the skins to extract maximum colour and mouth-feel compounds. The grapes were aged on French and America Oak after fermentation to develop the dark fruit flavours and toasted brown spice notes. The fresh cool fruit and ideal fermentation conditions and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • An above average cool and damp spring lead to fertile growth of the vine and development of the fruit during the early summer. The grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. The warm days resulted in ripe and dark fruit aromas and tastes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • barefootwine.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought a couple of bottles of this on special offe

2 stars

Bought a couple of bottles of this on special offer. I find that it has an aftertaste reminiscent of nail varnish remover. It may be a peculiarity of my palette but I shall not be buying any more.

Beware of the non-vintage!

2 stars

Contrary to my previous assessment of the 2012 vintage, the current offer is non-vintage and much the poorer. It has no length or fruit, and is slightly acidic on the after-taste.

Great wine!

5 stars

My staple favourite at a fantastic price and greatly satisfying! That is along with the Merlot too.

the best one

5 stars

I like all the red barefoot wines but this one is the best. Lovely and smooth with rich fruity flavours. Easy to drink with dinner or on its own.

Always on my buying list.

5 stars

Can't recommend this enough it never fails to impress,

Great Value

4 stars

Nicely priced everyday day drinking wine. Great taste

WOW!

5 stars

It's very rare that I take a mouthful of a wine new to me, and immediately go WOW! But this is definitely worth a WOW! A very powerful red. Definitely going on my favorites list for the future.

Smooth and Satisfying

4 stars

I enjoyed this wine, both on its own and with food. It is smooth and full bodied and full of flavour. I would certainly order it again.

absolute cracker of a wine!

5 stars

After tasting a bottle, made sure I ordered 12 more whilst on offer. Awarded Gold Medal D'or in Challenge International Du Vin. Rich wine full of ripe berry and currant flavours, delicious.

beautiful juicy extremely drinkable

5 stars

one of my favourite wines! my favourite red is cabernet sauvignon and this barefoot wine is gorgeous. lovely and rich without being too hot. you can really taste the different fruits in it. great with food but just as nice on it's own...or with a slab of dark chocolate! I personally find that all the barefoot wines are really good examples, whichever grape it is.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Barefoot Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Barefoot Shiraz 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Barefoot Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Barefoot White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here