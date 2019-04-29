Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Bought a couple of bottles of this on special offe
Bought a couple of bottles of this on special offer. I find that it has an aftertaste reminiscent of nail varnish remover. It may be a peculiarity of my palette but I shall not be buying any more.
Beware of the non-vintage!
Contrary to my previous assessment of the 2012 vintage, the current offer is non-vintage and much the poorer. It has no length or fruit, and is slightly acidic on the after-taste.
Great wine!
My staple favourite at a fantastic price and greatly satisfying! That is along with the Merlot too.
the best one
I like all the red barefoot wines but this one is the best. Lovely and smooth with rich fruity flavours. Easy to drink with dinner or on its own.
Always on my buying list.
Can't recommend this enough it never fails to impress,
Great Value
Nicely priced everyday day drinking wine. Great taste
WOW!
It's very rare that I take a mouthful of a wine new to me, and immediately go WOW! But this is definitely worth a WOW! A very powerful red. Definitely going on my favorites list for the future.
Smooth and Satisfying
I enjoyed this wine, both on its own and with food. It is smooth and full bodied and full of flavour. I would certainly order it again.
absolute cracker of a wine!
After tasting a bottle, made sure I ordered 12 more whilst on offer. Awarded Gold Medal D'or in Challenge International Du Vin. Rich wine full of ripe berry and currant flavours, delicious.
beautiful juicy extremely drinkable
one of my favourite wines! my favourite red is cabernet sauvignon and this barefoot wine is gorgeous. lovely and rich without being too hot. you can really taste the different fruits in it. great with food but just as nice on it's own...or with a slab of dark chocolate! I personally find that all the barefoot wines are really good examples, whichever grape it is.