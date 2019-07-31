By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Wafer Thin Roast Chicken 125G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco British Wafer Thin Roast Chicken 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy78kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer thin sliced, cooked and roasted formed chicken.
  • PRIME CUTS BRITISH CHICKEN Chicken breast cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected chicken breasts. The chicken is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (98%), Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (16g)
Energy489kJ / 116kcal78kJ / 18kcal
Fat1.4g0.2g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.3g
Sugars0.8g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein23.6g3.8g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

gristle

3 stars

really quite a lot of gristle, there are superior products on the market that don't have this problem.

