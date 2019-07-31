By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Roast Turkey 125G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco British Roast Turkey 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

Offer

One slice
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted formed turkey breast.
  PRIME CUTS BRITISH TURKEY Turkey breast cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected turkey breasts. The turkey is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • PRIME CUTS BRITISH TURKEY Turkey breast cooked and roasted for flavour
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (98%), Pea Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate), Flavouring, Maltodextrin.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e (C)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (21g)
Energy482kJ / 114kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat1.2g0.3g
Saturates1.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.3g
Sugars1.6g0.3g
Fibre0.3g0.1g
Protein24.0g5.0g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

really dry would not buy again

2 stars

really dry would not buy again

Extremely poor quality

1 stars

This was disgusting last time I had it. When I tried to separate the 'slices' they disintegrated into paste - I think they were mostly water. Even my dog wouldn't eat it.

Tastes like it should

5 stars

Like this Turkey, it tastes good

Very moist and yummy

5 stars

Bought this for sandwich meat very tasty

3+ days is pushing it

3 stars

Very tasty but once opened you have to use it the same day or it starts to smell iffy. Other shops products stay fresh in my fridge so it must be this particular product as it happens so often I've stopped buying it. A shame.

