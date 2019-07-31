Tesco British Roast Turkey 125G

really dry would not buy again
Extremely poor quality
This was disgusting last time I had it. When I tried to separate the 'slices' they disintegrated into paste - I think they were mostly water. Even my dog wouldn't eat it.
Tastes like it should
Like this Turkey, it tastes good
Very moist and yummy
Bought this for sandwich meat very tasty
3+ days is pushing it
Very tasty but once opened you have to use it the same day or it starts to smell iffy. Other shops products stay fresh in my fridge so it must be this particular product as it happens so often I've stopped buying it. A shame.