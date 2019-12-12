By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Creamy Chicken Bakes 280G Price Marked

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco 2 Creamy Chicken Bakes 280G Price Marked
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
One bake
  • Energy1613kJ 386kcal
    19%
  • Fat20.3g
    29%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  • A puff pastry bake filled with chicken pieces in a creamy sauce.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Filled with chicken breast cooked in a lightly seasoned creamy sauce
  • At Tesco we have an agricultural team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Filled with chicken breast cooked in a lightly seasoned creamy sauce
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (18%), Milk, Palm Oil, Cream (Milk) (3%), Onion, Cornflour, Salt, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Chicken Extract, Chicken Fat, Pea Protein, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Sugar, White Pepper, Carrot Extract, Bay, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Top tip: Once cooked, enjoy hot or cold.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1231kJ / 295kcal1613kJ / 386kcal
Fat15.5g20.3g
Saturates8.1g10.5g
Carbohydrate29.6g38.8g
Sugars2.0g2.7g
Fibre1.8g2.3g
Protein8.2g10.7g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for money

5 stars

As with all Tesco oven bake products I'd recommend giving the cooking time longer. Pleasant & light crisp puff pastry. Nice, tasty filling. OK they'd benefit from a little more chicken but they compare very favourably with, for example, Greggs products on taste & price. Definitely going into my favourites!

Wheres the filling? Shrinkflation strikes again?

2 stars

Bought these with the 'new' recipe aka include less filling. More pastry than anything; while more expensive, and will take longer to make, you'll probably be better off making your own versions with puff pastry and chicken in white sauce. These are very dry without much sauce, and there's not a lot of chicken either. Still flavourful, so at least the salt content hasn't yet been sacrificed.

What chicken?!!

1 stars

Pastry lovely, decent size,no sauce, my one had two 5 pence piece sized pieces of chicken and my partners had one 5 pence piece sized piece of chicken. Basically a puff pastry pocket.

Have to get some more.

4 stars

Tasty chicken slices, I'll have some more in the future.

Lovely flaky pastry and tasty filling

5 stars

These chicken bakes are lovely the pastry was lovely and flaky this was the first time I purchased these bakes but I will certainly buy them in future, its a shame they don't do other varieties.

