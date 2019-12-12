Tesco 2 Creamy Chicken Bakes 280G Price Marked

Good value for money
As with all Tesco oven bake products I'd recommend giving the cooking time longer. Pleasant & light crisp puff pastry. Nice, tasty filling. OK they'd benefit from a little more chicken but they compare very favourably with, for example, Greggs products on taste & price. Definitely going into my favourites!
Wheres the filling? Shrinkflation strikes again?
Bought these with the 'new' recipe aka include less filling. More pastry than anything; while more expensive, and will take longer to make, you'll probably be better off making your own versions with puff pastry and chicken in white sauce. These are very dry without much sauce, and there's not a lot of chicken either. Still flavourful, so at least the salt content hasn't yet been sacrificed.
What chicken?!!
Pastry lovely, decent size,no sauce, my one had two 5 pence piece sized pieces of chicken and my partners had one 5 pence piece sized piece of chicken. Basically a puff pastry pocket.
Have to get some more.
Tasty chicken slices, I'll have some more in the future.
Lovely flaky pastry and tasty filling
These chicken bakes are lovely the pastry was lovely and flaky this was the first time I purchased these bakes but I will certainly buy them in future, its a shame they don't do other varieties.