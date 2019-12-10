Wairau Cove Gisborne Chardonnay 75Cl

not fair
Bought 12 bottles of the 2016 and thought it a very decent wine for the price. So I ordered another 24 bottles. What arrived was the 2017 vintage even though it still says current vintage 2016. The 2017 wine is not as good as the 2016 and unfair of Tesco not to at least warn customers that the vintage has changed.
Disappointed
Having been a fan of the Wairau Cove Chardonnay for some time which is also our favourite wine , I took advantage of tesco' recent 25% off 6 bottles and purchased 30 bottles from 2 tesco store only to find that on opening 2 bottles it tasted like Sauvingon Blanc. I took the part opened bottle back to the store who reimbursed the cost of the bottle of wine. I have since recieved a letter from tesco to say that they are unable to investigate the matter any further and that the matter has been passed to their supplier. My concern is that other bottles maybe Sauvingon blanc and was wondering if anyone else has encountered this problem. I'm not a semiliae but I know what I like.
Honest value
This Chardonnay was on offer and I bought a dozen. A very good purchase of an uncomplicated and drinkable white - especially good when not over-chilled.
Love it
Love this and off to buy some more before anyone else loves it too.
Always worth buying
Excellent wine if this is the grape you like. Nice taste easy on palate
Good unbaked chardonnay
A good, clean unoaked chardonnay, good value when on offer.
Excellent chardonnay
Good to know that it isn't just sauvignon blanc that does well in New Zealand; this is very good stuff.
Fantastic wine
Absolutely love this New Zealand Chardonnay. Perfect balance, not too oaky just smooth drinkable wine which goes perfectly well with food or as an aperitif. Absolute bargain when half price.
Just lovely!
We keep on ordering this one. It's fruity, very dry and really moreish. A great wine with food or just by itself.
Top notch
Terrific wine and great value. Delicious with everything.