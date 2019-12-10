By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wairau Cove Gisborne Chardonnay 75Cl

4(36)Write a review
image 1 of Wairau Cove Gisborne Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy384kJ 93kcal
    -%
  • Fat0g
    -%
  • Saturates0g
    -%
  • Sugars0.3g
    -%
  • Salt<0.01g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 307kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Chardonnay, Wine of New Zealand. Gisborne.
  • Wairau Cove is an incredibly lively Chardonnay from the masters of the genre in the Gisborne region of New Zealand's North Island. This fresh tasting white leaps out of the glass with lemon, spiced pineapple and juicy stone fruit aromas and flavours. This wine is a perfect aperitif or accompaniment to grilled chicken, soups or hearty fish dishes. To enjoy this wine at its best, serve chilled and consume within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This fresh tasting white leaps out of the glass with lemon, spiced pineapple and juicy stone fruit aromas and flavours

Region of Origin

Gisbourne / Poverty Bay

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

1.6

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Aurelien Mansuy

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and the wine is fermented in stainless steel casks in order to let the fruit flavours of the wine speak for themselves.

History

  • In the sixties, Gisborne became a powerhouse wine-growing region. With large yields on the higher cropping grapes, the area gained a reputation as a "bulk wine" distributor. Huge plantings were undertaken by landowners cashing in on the market.Today, Gisborne remains one of New Zealand's most important grape growing regions and is the third largest in the country. Critics, judges and everyday wine lovers continue to be impressed by the quality and variety of wines crafted in the area.

Regional Information

  • Gisborne is one of New Zealand's most important grape growing regions, the third largest in the country. Rainfall averages 900-1000mm per annum. Heat summation is 1400-1500 GDD. Sunshine hours average 2186 per annum. The dominant soil type is loam and the region is revered as a top Chardonnay-producing area.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within one year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within one days.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Kingsland.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy307kJ / 74kcal384kJ / 93kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

36 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

not fair

2 stars

Bought 12 bottles of the 2016 and thought it a very decent wine for the price. So I ordered another 24 bottles. What arrived was the 2017 vintage even though it still says current vintage 2016. The 2017 wine is not as good as the 2016 and unfair of Tesco not to at least warn customers that the vintage has changed.

Disappointed

1 stars

Having been a fan of the Wairau Cove Chardonnay for some time which is also our favourite wine , I took advantage of tesco' recent 25% off 6 bottles and purchased 30 bottles from 2 tesco store only to find that on opening 2 bottles it tasted like Sauvingon Blanc. I took the part opened bottle back to the store who reimbursed the cost of the bottle of wine. I have since recieved a letter from tesco to say that they are unable to investigate the matter any further and that the matter has been passed to their supplier. My concern is that other bottles maybe Sauvingon blanc and was wondering if anyone else has encountered this problem. I'm not a semiliae but I know what I like.

Honest value

4 stars

This Chardonnay was on offer and I bought a dozen. A very good purchase of an uncomplicated and drinkable white - especially good when not over-chilled.

Love it

5 stars

Love this and off to buy some more before anyone else loves it too.

Always worth buying

5 stars

Excellent wine if this is the grape you like. Nice taste easy on palate

Good unbaked chardonnay

4 stars

A good, clean unoaked chardonnay, good value when on offer.

Excellent chardonnay

4 stars

Good to know that it isn't just sauvignon blanc that does well in New Zealand; this is very good stuff.

Fantastic wine

4 stars

Absolutely love this New Zealand Chardonnay. Perfect balance, not too oaky just smooth drinkable wine which goes perfectly well with food or as an aperitif. Absolute bargain when half price.

Just lovely!

5 stars

We keep on ordering this one. It's fruity, very dry and really moreish. A great wine with food or just by itself.

Top notch

5 stars

Terrific wine and great value. Delicious with everything.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

