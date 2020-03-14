Tesco Szechuan Sweet Chilli Sauce 505G

Wow, am impressed with this sauce
Tried first time this week. Have a very old recipe card from another supermarket and thought I would resurrect it. Saucy Tomato Chicken. I have tweaked it a bit. Said 4 chicken legs but I only used 2 huge ones. 3 med size potatoes diced instead of 4 baking potatoes (don't bother peeling them), frozen mixed peppers (I used my own from freezer), frozen sliced green beans, chicken stock (from cube) and the sauce. Easy peasy. Drizzle spuds with oil and roast for 40 mins. Remove skin from chicken legs, put in deep frying pan or casserole. Add the sauce together with 450 ml chicken stock, cover and simmer for 20-30 mins. Add 250g peppers plus 1/4 pack 1 kg green beans. Recipe said simmer for 5 mins but I did it for another 25 mins. That's it. Chicken just fell off the bone. Whole dinner was great. I made 2 out of this meal. The sauce is really nice and compliments this recipe perfectly.
Great taste, very well balanced, nice and rich.
Really nice, had it with some Okra and chicken on a bed of rice, has just enough spice to be satisfying, the taste isn't too sweet and seems to be very well rounded. In future I'll probably cut out the chicken entirely and try it with a bunch of different vegetables. Great product will certainly be getting again.
Great sauce
Really good sauce, lots of veg already included. I normally just add cooked chicken (buy it frozen already cooked) and some grated carrot. Serve on noodles or rice. I just wish Tesco would offer a low sugar version of this.
Recommend this one
Used this with different meats and vegetarian options, and has gone down well with all my family which makes a change...usually one of them won't like something. Great when you have meat and non-meat eaters as you can add the sauce to two different options. PS TESCO : when people write a review can you not take them back to where they were rather than the home page????
Cheap & very good quality product
Heat up in bowl in mw & thin noodles with chopped onions add sweetcorn & any fish or meat heated everything stir ❤️ly!