Tesco Kung Po Sauce 515G

Ok, fairly tasty
Not bad at all for a cook in sauce, usual strange look these sort of premade sauces have, but quite tasty and reasonably spicy
Delicious!!!! Good choice for spicy foodies.. Tastes best with rice. Good value for price... Quantity is good!
I do not normally write reviews but this was really really good. Very hot (with rice) less hot with noodles!
A must for chillie lovers
Great value for money ,better & tastier than the leading brands.