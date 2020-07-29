By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Kung Po Sauce 515G

Tesco Kung Po Sauce 515G
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy642kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars26.6g
    30%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • A spicy tomato sauce with water chestnuts and red pepper.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA With crunchy water chestnuts and fiery red chilli for a spicy sweet punch
  • Pack size: 515G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Purée (19%), Sugar, Pineapple Juice From Concentrate, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Water Chestnut (6%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Red Pepper (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Red Chilli, Toasted Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Dried Red Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

515g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (128g)
Energy501kJ / 118kcal642kJ / 152kcal
Fat1.4g1.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate25.9g33.2g
Sugars20.8g26.6g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Ok, fairly tasty

4 stars

Not bad at all for a cook in sauce, usual strange look these sort of premade sauces have, but quite tasty and reasonably spicy

Delicious!!!! Good choice for spicy foodies.. Tast

4 stars

Delicious!!!! Good choice for spicy foodies.. Tastes best with rice. Good value for price... Quantity is good!

I do not normally write reviews but this was reall

5 stars

I do not normally write reviews but this was really really good. Very hot (with rice) less hot with noodles!

A must for chillie lovers

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Great value for money ,better & tastier than the leading brands.

