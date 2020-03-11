By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Total Effects Moisturiser & Serum Spf20 40Ml

4.5(107)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Total Effects Moisturiser & Serum Spf20 40Ml
£ 7.50
£18.75/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles
  • Firms the feel of your skin
  • Protects your skin from sun damage with SPF 20
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 Moisturiser And Serum Duo combines the Total Effects anti-ageing moisturiser you love PLUS the intensity of a serum. It is Total Effects most concentrated moisturising formula with SPF 20. It fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. Olay Total Effects Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Moisturiser And Serum Duo that fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • Combines the Total Effects anti-ageing moisturiser you love PLUS the intensity of a serum for 7 benefits to help keep skin at its youthful best
  • Total Effects most concentrated moisturising formula with SPF 20
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 20 delivers UVA/UVB protection in non-greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Fast-absorbing Formula
  • With Niacinamide and Antioxidants
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Homosalate, Tapioca Starch, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Acetyl Glucosamine, Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Allantoin, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, PEG-4, Isohexadecane, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Sorbitan Isostearate, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Polyethylene, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Nylon-12, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, CI 77492, Caramel

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

40 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

107 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

7 in 1

5 stars

recieved this looks so luxurious and soo expensive as packaged in gold and black . i have used it for 5 days now , i used 2 pea sized amounts and it did my whole face liberally, it felt smooth on my face and had a lovely light non over powering fragrance slightly floral , it moisturised well although i have combination skin so couldnt tell u how moisturising it is on dry skin, it is a light non greasy formulation and absorbs quickly its a little early for me to decide if it works as only been using it a few days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

all in one

5 stars

i really liked the quickness of it in the mornings as i normaly use a cupple of different moisturisers ect this does it all, its a bit expensive but by time ive buy all my others it actually saves me, a little goes a long way

an all in one but still room for improvement

3 stars

I bought this thinking wow heres a product that is so many things all in 1 tube. It should cut out fuss of layering several diffrerent products that do the same thing. I liked the face that its a serum and moisturiser combined anti ageing and has a good spf. Its good at moisturising, skin felt plump through the day. the issues i had however was I felt it sat on my skin rather than being absorbed, and in some places it pilled when putting on foundation on top. I dont think it made much difference to the look of my pores or uneven skin tone. Although it doesnt claim to help with spots, I found the consistency of the cream meant that it did not help my regular breakouts.

All in one

4 stars

I wanted to find a suitable product to use in the morning when I'm rushing for work. This product was a great option, it easily absorbs and didn't leave my skin shiny as I have oily skin. Would buy again

serum duo

4 stars

this is a great product, it really works well, skin feels and looks softer and smoother , love the light weight feel to it and theres no heavy scent to spoil the effect, it has been easy to use and people have remarked how much better my skin looks, its a big thumbs up from me

ALL IN ONE

4 stars

When did life get so stressful? So many products need to be used - moisturiser, serum, HAL etc etc - yet less time then ever - Olay solves all this in one with this product.

Olay is amazing

5 stars

I have used Olay for years - started with the hydrating lotion before all the new intensive products and I am around the 60 age bracket and have managed to avoid wrinkles so far and I definitely put that down to Olay - so thank you Olay

Mss

5 stars

wow!! it's fab product I recommend it to everyone!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous go to treatment

5 stars

Absolutely love the texture of this highly nourishing treatment cream/serum. My my skin noticeably more even and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft silky skin

5 stars

I thought I'd give this a try because it's a serum and moisturiser in one and I was trying to cut down on the bottles on my dressing table, plus it's one less bottle when travelling. As you would expect from Olay, it felt beautiful on my skin, leaving a light velvet veil on my face and neck. My skin looked great after continued use and I'd really recommend it.

1-10 of 107 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

