Olay Total Effects Moisturiser & Serum Spf20 40Ml

7 in 1
recieved this looks so luxurious and soo expensive as packaged in gold and black . i have used it for 5 days now , i used 2 pea sized amounts and it did my whole face liberally, it felt smooth on my face and had a lovely light non over powering fragrance slightly floral , it moisturised well although i have combination skin so couldnt tell u how moisturising it is on dry skin, it is a light non greasy formulation and absorbs quickly its a little early for me to decide if it works as only been using it a few days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
all in one
i really liked the quickness of it in the mornings as i normaly use a cupple of different moisturisers ect this does it all, its a bit expensive but by time ive buy all my others it actually saves me, a little goes a long way
an all in one but still room for improvement
I bought this thinking wow heres a product that is so many things all in 1 tube. It should cut out fuss of layering several diffrerent products that do the same thing. I liked the face that its a serum and moisturiser combined anti ageing and has a good spf. Its good at moisturising, skin felt plump through the day. the issues i had however was I felt it sat on my skin rather than being absorbed, and in some places it pilled when putting on foundation on top. I dont think it made much difference to the look of my pores or uneven skin tone. Although it doesnt claim to help with spots, I found the consistency of the cream meant that it did not help my regular breakouts.
All in one
I wanted to find a suitable product to use in the morning when I'm rushing for work. This product was a great option, it easily absorbs and didn't leave my skin shiny as I have oily skin. Would buy again
serum duo
this is a great product, it really works well, skin feels and looks softer and smoother , love the light weight feel to it and theres no heavy scent to spoil the effect, it has been easy to use and people have remarked how much better my skin looks, its a big thumbs up from me
ALL IN ONE
When did life get so stressful? So many products need to be used - moisturiser, serum, HAL etc etc - yet less time then ever - Olay solves all this in one with this product.
Olay is amazing
I have used Olay for years - started with the hydrating lotion before all the new intensive products and I am around the 60 age bracket and have managed to avoid wrinkles so far and I definitely put that down to Olay - so thank you Olay
Mss
wow!! it's fab product I recommend it to everyone!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous go to treatment
Absolutely love the texture of this highly nourishing treatment cream/serum. My my skin noticeably more even and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft silky skin
I thought I'd give this a try because it's a serum and moisturiser in one and I was trying to cut down on the bottles on my dressing table, plus it's one less bottle when travelling. As you would expect from Olay, it felt beautiful on my skin, leaving a light velvet veil on my face and neck. My skin looked great after continued use and I'd really recommend it.