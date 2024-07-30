Kelloggs Cornflakes 250G

Toasted Flakes of Golden Corn Fortified with Vitamins and Iron. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

The original and the best tasting⬦, Kellogg's Corn Flakes are the classic way to start your day. Each delicious corn flake is naturally sun-dried and ripened in 140 days of sunshine and then rolled and toasted to produce our delicious Corn Flakes. It is made with responsibly sourced corn▪. Each 30g bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes is made with added goodness* and contains 50% of your daily vitamin D needs* and is enriched with vitamins and iron, including vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 and B12. Make your breakfast a classic with Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal. ▪Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.com ⬦Source: Independent survey by MMR, February 2021, tested against 80% of the flakes products in UK/ROI. Online survey with 1,000 consumers *Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

- Enjoy your breakfast with a bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes breakfast cereal with milk. - Each 30g bowl of Corn Flakes breakfast cereal is enriched with 7 vitamins & iron, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12. - Each 30g bowl of Corn Flakes breakfast cereal contains 50% of your daily vitamin-D needs* - Find out more about our responsibly soured corn initiatives for Kellogg's Corn Flakes breakfast cereal at. - Wake up to the original & best tasting with Kellogg’s Corn Flakes breakfast cereal⬦

Pack size: 250G

Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Ingredients

Maize, Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Additives