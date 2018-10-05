Tesco Finest Fusilli Lunghi Pasta 500G

Pasta ringlets! Loved them.
Hope to finish the packet soon so I can get some more.. Living alone this old pensioner eats small meals.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 170kcal
Durum Wheat Semolina.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person. Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil. Cook for 8-10 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 8-10 mins
Produced in Italy
6 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|Per 170g
|Energy
|720kJ / 170kcal
|1224kJ / 289kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|57.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|6.8g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019