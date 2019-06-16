By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Ned Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4(37)Write a review
image 1 of The Ned Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • A classic, warm vintage expression of Waihopai Valley Sauvignon Blanc. A lifted perfume of lime leaf, passion fruit pulp and fine mineral complexities are delivered on a palate that sets plush, smooth textures against a nervous tension created by bright acidity.
  • Marisco Vineyards, home of the The Ned, lies in Marlborough's stunning Waihopai Valley, between the Delta Hills and the Waihopai River. A unique environment providing distinctive characteristics to all our iconic wines.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Vibrant aromas of lime zest, lemongrass and passion fruit with underlying base notes of mineral and fresh herbs. A lively combination of passion fruit and crisp green apple flavours are drawn across the palate by a pristine mineral acidity.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Marisco

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Brent Marris

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Temperature controlled fermentation in stainless steel tanks with carefully selected yeast strains, chosen for their ability to capture the true essence of Sauvignon Blanc

History

  • Brent Marris, Marlborough born and raised, spent years as a youngster exploring the landscape of his home region. He put that exploration to good use when, in 2003, he started his search for a vineyard property. The site he chose was 268ha of vineyards on the banks of the Waihopai River, on the southern side of the Wairau Valley. From here, Brent started Marisco Vineyards and achieved international success with his wines, most notably with his flagship brand "The Ned".

Regional Information

  • New Zealand's flagship wine region which, in combination with Sauvignon Blanc, put the country on the international wine stage. Much more than just Sauvignon though, Marlborough offers increasing depth in both varieties and terroir.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Marisco Vineyards Limited,
  • Guernsey Rd,
  • Marlborough,
  • New Zealand.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks Ltd,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Kingsland Drinks Ltd,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I am a huge fan of New Zealand sauvignon Blanc. Th

5 stars

I am a huge fan of New Zealand sauvignon Blanc. This is one of the best really enjoyed this wine.

An ok wine

3 stars

Perfectly ok - comparatively clean tasting with a pleasant enough after-taste. Not much of the flintiness of a good Marlborough SB.

Surprisingly poor

1 stars

I have had good Giesen wines but this was not one of them. Nasty petrol taste. You would hardly guess it was from New Zealand if it were in a blind tasting. I returned the case.

Good, solid Marlborough

4 stars

This wine is what I expect of a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc: Not too dry, fruity with a good dash of citrus. It's easy drinking; not quite Nobilo but close enough and, at the offer price, well worth the money.Have already purchased another 18 bottles on the extra 25% off deal; just right for summer garden drinks.

Delicious

5 stars

Very quaffable Sauvignon. Much more subtle than Oyster Bay.

Excellent quality wine

5 stars

An excellent wine with lovely flavours but not overpowering . I have bought this wine many times and will be buying it again.

very tasty "Giessen Estate ·saunignon blanc

5 stars

we all enjoyed the sauvignon blanc, it had anexcellent flavour Not flat, nice aroma, my brother in law who reckons he is an expert on wines loved it!!!! Good value

affordable deliciousness

5 stars

Light,crispy, not too dry. Perfect on its own or with any meat or fish dish,scrummy.

So good we've ordered another case

5 stars

As fans of Marlborough wine we were more than happy with this purchase. Served chilled it's perfect with any food and having bought it at a bargain price, we decided to order another case.

Fully lived up to expectations

5 stars

I chose this wine for Christmas, having sauvignon lovers over for a meal. It fully matched the description on the website, having the characteristic flintiness of a good sauvignon. All the guests commented on the clarity of flavour. I would definitely buy this again.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here