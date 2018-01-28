Grenade Thermo Detonator 100 Caps

Don't waste your money
Only resulted in painful stomach pains when I took it on empty stomach as stated in the instructions. Bit flaky feeling first time I use dit before training but after that no effect again. Will not buy another bottle. Also wasteful plastic packaging.
Best Price available
Great Fat Burner Definitley works and is no placebo. Stick to the manufacturers dosage details though. can be strong stuff. Conclusion - this stuff works and at Tesco direct, its the best price you will find on the market.
Working
Dropped 5lbs in a month. Just purely through extra work in the gym and appetite suppression. People thinking it's a quick fix will be disappointed it's an aid to helping you do more good product.
Doesn't work for me
After 2 weeks no results yet! Maybe doesn't work for me.
Great product
Got this 3rd time and as always works great. Diet, training and Grenade does the job.
Cheapest price I could find
Cheapest price I could find from a reputable retailer , does the job well
Grenade Review
I have been using this product for 2 weeks so far. I have felt like it does provide extra energy during workouts if you take it 20/30 mins before you start.
Fairly Effective
The product is fairly effective when combined with exercise (as per its recommendations). However I don't think it makes a difference if you take 4 tablets a day or 2, so save some money and just have 2.
Perfect
Just finished my first 100 caps, started out at taking 2 per day, one in morning and 1 in evening... Saw results slowly. Then I began to take 2-3 caps 45 minutes before working out and wow what a difference they make! My cardio sessions were much better, with more intensity. Of course they are not magic diet pills and only aid in helping weight loss if you maintain a quality diet and exercise... But if you can follow that then you WILL see results.... As some others said, it does make your heart rate increase and "beat hard on your chest at times" but they get the job done, once your heart is pounding jump on the treadmill/cross trainer or what ever you are using and you will get a brilliant workout! Highly recommend this product and will be getting more shortly.
IT WORKS!!!
So the first day I took the tablets my stomach felt a bit weird, a bit like a weird food digesting sensation. Anyway, I decided to carry on taking it and after 2 days it felt completely normal. I have been using this for just over 3 weeks now and lost around 8kg being on a very strict diet but not much exercise. I guess the tablets will work much better once I excercise more. If you want to see results, I would definitely give this a shot.