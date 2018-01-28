By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grenade Thermo Detonator 100 Caps

4.5(49)Write a review
Grenade Thermo Detonator 100 Caps
£ 35.00
£0.35/each

Product Description

  • Green Tea, Caffeine and Cayenne food supplement capsules.
  • Extreme fat burner
  • Fast working
  • Metabolism boost
  • Why Choose Thermo Detonator®:
  • Grenade® Thermo Detonator® is a multi-award winning support system specially designed by nutrition experts.
  • When used synergistically with a sensible diet and exercise programme, Grenade® Thermo Detonator® can help with your lean physique goals and is ideal for pre-cardio and endurance training.
  • Declare war on fat

Information

Ingredients

Green Tea, Bitter Orange Powder, Caffeine, Cayenne, Phenylalanine, Green Coffee, Bulking Agent (Magnesium Stearate), Gelatin Capsule (Purified Water, Colours E133, E102, E129), Titanium Dioxide

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Store out of the reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use -
  • Read Warnings Before Consuming
  • Take 2 capsules on an empty stomach upon waking with water. Take 2 capsules 30 minutes prior to lunch with water.
  • To assess tolerance consume 1 capsule twice per day for the first 7 days.
  • For an explosive workout, take 2 capsules prior to training.
  • Drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.
  • Do not exceed 4 capsules per day
  • do not take within 6 hours of intended sleep.
  • Keep packaging for directions of use.
  • To open, hold container upright and turn lid 90 degrees anticlockwise.

Warnings

  • WARNING; Not for use by individuals under the age of 18. Consult a physician or healthcare professional before using this product if you have any medical concerns / allergies. DO NOT USE if you are pregnant or lactating. DO NOT consume this product if you suffer from high blood pressure or are using any other prescribed medication. DO NOT consume more than 2 capsules at a time. Avoid consuming this product less than 6 hours prior to sleeping. Reduce or discontinue using this product if you feel unwell after consuming and seek medical advice. DO NOT consume this product in conjunction with any other product containing caffeine or other stimulants. E102, E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. This food supplement should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT - 225mg PER SERVING. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT WOMEN.
  • NOTE FOR TESTED ATHLETES: please consult your specific federation before use.
  • This product is intended for use by adults. The packaging and product container may be attractive to young children but it should not be used by them in play.
  • Risk of choking due to the presence of small parts.

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info@grenade.com
  • www.grenade.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

100 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 2 capsules:
Green Tea500mg
Bitter Orange Powder420mg
Caffeine225mg
Cayenne200mg
Phenylalanine25mg
Green Coffee10mg

Safety information

49 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Only resulted in painful stomach pains when I took it on empty stomach as stated in the instructions. Bit flaky feeling first time I use dit before training but after that no effect again. Will not buy another bottle. Also wasteful plastic packaging.

Best Price available

5 stars

Great Fat Burner Definitley works and is no placebo. Stick to the manufacturers dosage details though. can be strong stuff. Conclusion - this stuff works and at Tesco direct, its the best price you will find on the market.

Working

4 stars

Dropped 5lbs in a month. Just purely through extra work in the gym and appetite suppression. People thinking it's a quick fix will be disappointed it's an aid to helping you do more good product.

Doesn't work for me

1 stars

After 2 weeks no results yet! Maybe doesn't work for me.

Great product

5 stars

Got this 3rd time and as always works great. Diet, training and Grenade does the job.

Cheapest price I could find

5 stars

Cheapest price I could find from a reputable retailer , does the job well

Grenade Review

4 stars

I have been using this product for 2 weeks so far. I have felt like it does provide extra energy during workouts if you take it 20/30 mins before you start.

Fairly Effective

3 stars

The product is fairly effective when combined with exercise (as per its recommendations). However I don't think it makes a difference if you take 4 tablets a day or 2, so save some money and just have 2.

Perfect

5 stars

Just finished my first 100 caps, started out at taking 2 per day, one in morning and 1 in evening... Saw results slowly. Then I began to take 2-3 caps 45 minutes before working out and wow what a difference they make! My cardio sessions were much better, with more intensity. Of course they are not magic diet pills and only aid in helping weight loss if you maintain a quality diet and exercise... But if you can follow that then you WILL see results.... As some others said, it does make your heart rate increase and "beat hard on your chest at times" but they get the job done, once your heart is pounding jump on the treadmill/cross trainer or what ever you are using and you will get a brilliant workout! Highly recommend this product and will be getting more shortly.

IT WORKS!!!

5 stars

So the first day I took the tablets my stomach felt a bit weird, a bit like a weird food digesting sensation. Anyway, I decided to carry on taking it and after 2 days it felt completely normal. I have been using this for just over 3 weeks now and lost around 8kg being on a very strict diet but not much exercise. I guess the tablets will work much better once I excercise more. If you want to see results, I would definitely give this a shot.

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

