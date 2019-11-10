By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Margheritine Soup Pasta 250G
£ 0.55
£2.20/kg
57g of cooked pasta
  • Energy426kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Dried margheritine pasta made from durum wheat semolina.
  • Perfect to add texture and bite to soups
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: It is not necessary to pre-cook the pasta prior to making your favourite soup or casserole, simply add 10 minutes prior to serving your soup. However if your prefer to cook the pasta use the following method: add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 8-10 mins, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 8-10 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 57g
Energy748kJ / 176kcal426kJ / 101kcal
Fat0.7g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate35.7g20.4g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre2.2g1.2g
Protein5.8g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
25g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 57g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

excellent for kids

5 stars

excellent for kids

Impractical Pasta

2 stars

They did not cook in a vegetable stew, the water was not hot enough when it was simmering to cook pasta. They are awkward to cook separately, they are so small they tend to fly all over the place.

I buy these for my toddler and she loves them

5 stars

Most brands charge extortionate prices for baby pasta. Instead of paying that I use these cute soup pasta shells for my 21m old daughter and she loves it. Even more so with her red pesto.

Great Value, easy to cook

5 stars

This soup pasta is great for soups but I love using it as a small pasta for kids and my own lunches. It holds the sauce nicely! Quick and easy to cook

