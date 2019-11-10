Tesco Margheritine Soup Pasta 250G

excellent for kids
Impractical Pasta
They did not cook in a vegetable stew, the water was not hot enough when it was simmering to cook pasta. They are awkward to cook separately, they are so small they tend to fly all over the place.
I buy these for my toddler and she loves them
Most brands charge extortionate prices for baby pasta. Instead of paying that I use these cute soup pasta shells for my 21m old daughter and she loves it. Even more so with her red pesto.
Great Value, easy to cook
This soup pasta is great for soups but I love using it as a small pasta for kids and my own lunches. It holds the sauce nicely! Quick and easy to cook