Tesco Spirali Pasta 500G

Changed shape of pasta. Often does not cook now.
They have changed their machine to shape this pasta. The pasta is now much smaller, more like a macaroni. The problem is that when the pasta cooks the spirals often close up as the one of the ends has closed up - you frequently get an unpleasant piece of raw pasta. We eat pasta nearly every night and this used to be a regular choice. Not any more. The quality is very poor now. We will no longer be buying this and we not recomend this to anyone.
AMAZING had the best texture so easy to cook and h
AMAZING had the best texture so easy to cook and has a lovely taste with Past sauce Defo recommend xx
Good quality pasta and good value
It’s always in my cupboards @ home.