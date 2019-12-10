By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(5)Write a review
Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Californian Wine
  • Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with fruit flavours of fresh pear and crisp citrus. Pack a picnic basket and find a sunny spot!
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Barefoot's Sauvignon Blanc blends have won Gold! 2015 International Women's Wine Competition U.S.A-É.U.
  • Consistent quality, proven value
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

12% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A

Name and address

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA.,
  • U.S.A. 95354

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1Q0,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Very enjoyable

4 stars

Has this in the past in the US - it is mass produced and you can tell, but it is a very pleasant drink and enjoyable

A Californian staple

3 stars

Light weight, easy drinking Californian Sauvignon Blanc . It has no stand out qualities other than a pleasant taste that comes from being blended to a brand consistency.

Great taste

5 stars

This wine is light and crisp, goes with any food or in a spritzer in the summer!

Best sauvignon blanc around

5 stars

Very tasty, non-pongy white wine and at a good price

Sweet wine

5 stars

Beautiful wine, its a sweet wine which is hard to find .... perfect.

