Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Very enjoyable
Has this in the past in the US - it is mass produced and you can tell, but it is a very pleasant drink and enjoyable
A Californian staple
Light weight, easy drinking Californian Sauvignon Blanc . It has no stand out qualities other than a pleasant taste that comes from being blended to a brand consistency.
Great taste
This wine is light and crisp, goes with any food or in a spritzer in the summer!
Best sauvignon blanc around
Very tasty, non-pongy white wine and at a good price
Sweet wine
Beautiful wine, its a sweet wine which is hard to find .... perfect.