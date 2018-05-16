Al'fez Moroccan Spiced Couscous 200G

Product Description
- Golden couscous grains with exotic spices, sultans & pine nuts
- Golden couscous grains with exotic spices, sultanas and pine nuts. This light and fluffy couscous with delicious spices and fruity flavours makes a colourful alternative to rice, pasta and potatoes.
- Quick & easy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Couscous (85%) (100% Durum Wheat), Sultanas (5%), Seasoning (Sugar, Cumin, Paprika, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavourings, Mint, Citric Acid), Vegetable Bouillon (Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Celery Powder, Carrot Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Fenugreek, White Pepper, Celery Seed Extract, Natural Flavouring, Loveage Root Extract), Pine Nuts (2%), Parsley
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before: see baseStore in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Al'Fez Moroccan Spiced Couscous is easy to prepare & can be enjoyed in many ways...
- Add olive oil, nut oils or melted butter for extra flavour
- Makes a perfect base for vegetarian & vegan meals
- A delicious alternative to rice, pasta or potatoes
- Chill, add freshly chopped vegetables & serve as a simple salad
- Stuff into peppers, make into fritters or use as a crust for fish
- Cooking Instructions
- 1 Pour contents of the pack into a heat-proof bowl
- 2 Add 300ml of boiling water, cover and leave to stand for 5 mins
- 3 Add a little olive oil or butter to taste (optional), stir and separate grains with a fork before serving
Number of uses
3-4 Servings
Name and address
- AB World Foods.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid/box. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1517/358
|Fat
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|72.2g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|12.2g
|Salt
|1.86g
