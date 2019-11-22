Koko Dairy Free Original Plus Calcium Longlife 1Litre

I am trying to cut down on dairy and this is about
I am trying to cut down on dairy and this is about the best alternative I've found so far. It is low in sugar and fat and has a fairly subtle coconut flavour and no aftertaste so is okay in coffee or on cereals.
Not had cows milk for a long time
Been using this for years... I can't tell it's coconut. Goes great with tea and coffee, cereal...etc etc
disapointed
I love the product and I buy the unsweetened long life on the shelf in store and cant get it on an online shop. ( tesco sell only the fresh unsweetened on line) Really annoying. I have a few products I have this issue with. Tesco hard goat cheese is another.
Grand children love it
Grand children love it
OK, normally with non-dairy milk, I'd take a swig
OK, normally with non-dairy milk, I'd take a swig of it from a glass neat, and pull a face. Most dairy milks are too thin, too sweet, too watery, and have a chalky, cardboard-ish background texture. This one I took a swig of, and my eyes went like saucers - it is the ONLY one I find has the right amount of sweetness and substance, along with that 'je n'ais sais quoi' of dairy milk. It actually messes with my head how close to dairy milk this tastes, in fact. I drink a glass of it almost every night now. I can happily have it in my tea (my litmus test for non-dairy milks - only cows' milk and rice milk have passed it thus far, and the latter being so watery made it far inferior to cows' milk) - no separation or overpowering taste. It works well on cereal, and to make porridge with. I would choose this over dairy milk now. I don't even miss dairy milk, and if I had it again, I don't think I'd feel like it was the end of a drought or anything mindblowing. As a dairy-lover on a metabolic protein-limited diet, this low protein, cows' milk tasting 'real' milk is a godsend! It really hit the spot!