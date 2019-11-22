By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Koko Dairy Free Original Plus Calcium Longlife 1Litre

4(5)Write a review
Koko Dairy Free Original Plus Calcium Longlife 1Litre
£ 1.50
£1.50/litre
Per 100ml
  • Energy27kcal 106kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106KJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy Free Alternative to Milk Made with Coconut Milk, Calcium and Vitamins D2 & B12
  • Find out more...
  • www.kokodairyfree.com
  • Koko Discovery 2
  • In Asia the coconut tree is known as 'the tree of life'
  • From Us...
  • With a name like Koko, you'd expect us to be a bit nuts about coconuts. But the love we have for this fantastic fruit goes way beyond our name. We're a family owned company that takes great care in looking after our Indonesian plantation, growing our coconut palms the way nature intended and packing our coconuts within hours of being picked - always by human hands - to guarantee freshness, ripeness and the highest quality.
  • ...To You
  • We love looking after our coconuts. But now it's time our coconuts looked after you.
  • Our original coconut milk is deliciously fresh and light in taste with only a subtle hint of natural coconut. That means it's terrific in tea and coffee, superb on cereal, delicious in smoothies and awesome just on its own. You can also get creative and use Koko for cooking and baking.
  • Look out for our delicious Yogurt Alternatives!
  • Light & fresh tasting
  • Alternative to milk
  • Added extras calcium and vitamins D2 & B12
  • Free from dairy, lactose, soya, gluten, nuts
  • Free from GMOs, artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Added extras calcium and vitamins D2 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (8.4%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Ester of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Colour (Carotene), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by date shown on top of pack Not suitable for freezing

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use!!!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • CONSULT YOUR GP OR QUALIFIED DIETITIAN BEFORE USING AS A MAIN MILK SOURCE FOR INFANTS UNDER 2 YEARS OF AGE

Name and address

  • Koko,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcestershire,

Return to

  • Koko,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B60 3FQ.

Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy106KJ / 27kcal
Fat2.0g
Of which Saturates1.9g
Mono-unsaturates0.1g
Polyunsaturates< 0.1g
Carbohydrate1.9g
Of which Sugars1.6g
Fibre< 0.1g
Protein0.2g
Salt0.1g
Calcium120mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin D20.75µg (15% RI*)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15% RI*)
*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

CONSULT YOUR GP OR QUALIFIED DIETITIAN BEFORE USING AS A MAIN MILK SOURCE FOR INFANTS UNDER 2 YEARS OF AGE

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I am trying to cut down on dairy and this is about

4 stars

I am trying to cut down on dairy and this is about the best alternative I've found so far. It is low in sugar and fat and has a fairly subtle coconut flavour and no aftertaste so is okay in coffee or on cereals.

Not had cows milk for a long time

5 stars

Been using this for years... I can't tell it's coconut. Goes great with tea and coffee, cereal...etc etc

disapointed

1 stars

I love the product and I buy the unsweetened long life on the shelf in store and cant get it on an online shop. ( tesco sell only the fresh unsweetened on line) Really annoying. I have a few products I have this issue with. Tesco hard goat cheese is another.

Grand children love it

5 stars

Grand children love it

OK, normally with non-dairy milk, I'd take a swig

5 stars

OK, normally with non-dairy milk, I'd take a swig of it from a glass neat, and pull a face. Most dairy milks are too thin, too sweet, too watery, and have a chalky, cardboard-ish background texture. This one I took a swig of, and my eyes went like saucers - it is the ONLY one I find has the right amount of sweetness and substance, along with that 'je n'ais sais quoi' of dairy milk. It actually messes with my head how close to dairy milk this tastes, in fact. I drink a glass of it almost every night now. I can happily have it in my tea (my litmus test for non-dairy milks - only cows' milk and rice milk have passed it thus far, and the latter being so watery made it far inferior to cows' milk) - no separation or overpowering taste. It works well on cereal, and to make porridge with. I would choose this over dairy milk now. I don't even miss dairy milk, and if I had it again, I don't think I'd feel like it was the end of a drought or anything mindblowing. As a dairy-lover on a metabolic protein-limited diet, this low protein, cows' milk tasting 'real' milk is a godsend! It really hit the spot!

