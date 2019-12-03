Tesco Mixed Baked Beans 415G

Much more salt, sugar, and fat than Heinz Five Bea
Much more salt, sugar, and fat than Heinz Five Beans; not a nice substitute.
Disappointed
Nice idea but at 13% sugar these beans are way too sweet.
Delicious! I heated them in the microwave and ate
Delicious! I heated them in the microwave and ate the whole tin! The beans were tender without being mushy, the sauce was the right consistency, and flavour was really good, not too salty. The only downside was opening the tin - it was very difficult. In the end, I only managed to pull the top back halfway, but it was enough to spoon the contents out. I would give this product 5 out of 5 if it had a decent tin. Please, Tesco, ask your manufacturer to improve the tin opening, because this is spoiling what would be a top product.
Very good
I use in spaghetti bolognese very good with it
Better than other brands
Tried most of the mixed beans on offer, and I prefer these to all of them.
An own brand winner.
Excellent product. Cheaper and better imho than the well-known branded equivalent from the "Beanz Meanz" people.