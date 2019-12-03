By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Baked Beans 415G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Baked Beans 415G
£ 0.60
£1.45/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy825kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of haricot beans, pinto beans, cannellini beans, borlotti beans and red kidney beans in tomato sauce.
  • FIVE BEANS A hearty mix of five different beans in a richly seasoned tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 415g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mixed Beans (52%) [Haricot Beans, Pinto Beans, Cannellini Beans, Borlotti Beans, Water, Red Kidney Beans], Tomato Purée (30%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Basil Extract, Capsicum Extract, Garlic Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Onion Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

White Wine Vinegar contains: White Wine, Water, Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 ½ mins/900W 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 ½ minutes (800W)/1 minute (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

415g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (208g)
Energy396kJ / 94kcal825kJ / 195kcal
Fat0.5g1.1g
Saturates0.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate15.2g31.6g
Sugars5.4g11.2g
Fibre4.0g8.3g
Protein5.1g10.6g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Much more salt, sugar, and fat than Heinz Five Bea

1 stars

Much more salt, sugar, and fat than Heinz Five Beans; not a nice substitute.

Disappointed

1 stars

Nice idea but at 13% sugar these beans are way too sweet.

Delicious! I heated them in the microwave and ate

4 stars

Delicious! I heated them in the microwave and ate the whole tin! The beans were tender without being mushy, the sauce was the right consistency, and flavour was really good, not too salty. The only downside was opening the tin - it was very difficult. In the end, I only managed to pull the top back halfway, but it was enough to spoon the contents out. I would give this product 5 out of 5 if it had a decent tin. Please, Tesco, ask your manufacturer to improve the tin opening, because this is spoiling what would be a top product.

Very good

5 stars

I use in spaghetti bolognese very good with it

Better than other brands

5 stars

Tried most of the mixed beans on offer, and I prefer these to all of them.

An own brand winner.

5 stars

Excellent product. Cheaper and better imho than the well-known branded equivalent from the "Beanz Meanz" people.

