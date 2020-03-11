Moosehead Grubby Putty 100G
Product Description
- Grubby Putty
- Solid matte styler
- This light clay formula Will not weigh hair down and is great for messed up styles with a matte finish.
- The water soluble product washes out easily and eliminates product build up.
- Wash out formula
- Suitable for medium to longer lengths
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Petrolatum, Koalin, Beeswax, Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera) Wax, PEG - 7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Oleth-5, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Fragrance (Parfum), Methylisothiazolinone (and) Methylchloroisothiazolinone
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a small amount into palms, working through either damp or dry hair, and style away!
Name and address
- McPherson's Consumer Products Ltd,
- 105 Vanessa Street
- Kingsgrove
- NSW
- 2208
- Australia.
Distributor address
- AHL,
- BN8 5FF.
Return to
- AHL,
- BN8 5FF.
- Email info@amberhouseltd.co.uk
- www.moosehead.com.au
Net Contents
100g
