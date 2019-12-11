Nestle Frosted Shreddies Cereal 500G

My grandson’s favourite
My grandson Loves these. His mum has to buy them every week. He’s going to enjoy them even more in the Star Wars cereal I Won. Only thing it looks too good to use
Absolutely gorgeous
I could eat these cereals not only at breakfast but lunch and supper as well as they are so yummy
Perfect breakfast cereal
A firm family favourite in our household. Sweet enough for the child, and healthy enough for all of us.
Nice Layout
Very happy I have this because it's got such a nice flavour and good ingredients
Frosted not
Bought these so called frosted shredded cause I wanted my shreddies frosted. But like everyone and everything else they have reduced the amount of sugar on them. Really if I wanted plain shreddies then I would of bought them and not the frosted shreddies. What these companies don’t understand is if I want to eat less sugar or salt then that should be my choice. Make the product twice one being the original and the other being reduced sugar. Let’s see what sells.
Love these!
I’ve a sweet tooth but didn’t want a cereal that was overly sweet. These are a perfect balance.
Over sugary sickly sweet
I bought 2 boxes of these as they were on offer. But they are too sickly sweet. Far too much sugar on them.
Love ‘em
I’ve been eating these for a while now, they taste great so someone who would put sugar on the normal ones these are ideal. Just reading up on fibre which brought me to the page and they have plenty of that too. Just seems I’m not eating enough of that in other mealtimes so need to up my game
Great tasty and healthy
Great tasty and healthy
DREADFUL!!!!!!!!!
your frosted shreddies are a bowl of sugar i like your plane shreddies.