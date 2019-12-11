By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Frosted Shreddies Cereal 500G

4.5(269)Write a review
Nestle Frosted Shreddies Cereal 500G
£ 1.40
£0.28/100g

Offer

Per 40g serving
  • Energy627kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ

Product Description

  • Sugar Frosted Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Rated on average 4.7 by 268 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of March 2019.
  • Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • Unlocking morning energy†
  • †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 82g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • High in fibre
  • 5 vits & iron
  • Heaps of whole grain
  • Loads of fibre
  • With vitamins & minerals
  • 4 layers of awesomeness packed into every square
  • Loved since 1953
  • Whole grain as our main ingredient
  • Shreddie or not here I come
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre
  • A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (82%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of your 5-a-day

Number of uses

12 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1567kJ627kJ8400kJ(7%)
-370kcal148kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.5g0.6g70g(1%)
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate 76g30g
of which sugars 25g10g90g(11%)
Fibre 9.0g3.6g
Protein 9.2g3.7g
Salt 0.61g0.25g6g(4%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin0.77mg (55%)0.31mg (22%)
Niacin9.3mg (58%)3.7mg (23%)
Vitamin B60.84mg (60%)0.34mg (24%)
Folic Acid93.8μg (47%)37.5μg (19%)
Pantothenic Acid3.3mg (55%)1.3mg (22%)
Iron6.5mg (47%)2.6mg (19%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

269 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My grandson’s favourite

5 stars

My grandson Loves these. His mum has to buy them every week. He’s going to enjoy them even more in the Star Wars cereal I Won. Only thing it looks too good to use

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

I could eat these cereals not only at breakfast but lunch and supper as well as they are so yummy

Perfect breakfast cereal

5 stars

A firm family favourite in our household. Sweet enough for the child, and healthy enough for all of us.

Nice Layout

4 stars

Very happy I have this because it's got such a nice flavour and good ingredients

Frosted not

1 stars

Bought these so called frosted shredded cause I wanted my shreddies frosted. But like everyone and everything else they have reduced the amount of sugar on them. Really if I wanted plain shreddies then I would of bought them and not the frosted shreddies. What these companies don’t understand is if I want to eat less sugar or salt then that should be my choice. Make the product twice one being the original and the other being reduced sugar. Let’s see what sells.

Love these!

5 stars

I’ve a sweet tooth but didn’t want a cereal that was overly sweet. These are a perfect balance.

Over sugary sickly sweet

2 stars

I bought 2 boxes of these as they were on offer. But they are too sickly sweet. Far too much sugar on them.

Love ‘em

5 stars

I’ve been eating these for a while now, they taste great so someone who would put sugar on the normal ones these are ideal. Just reading up on fibre which brought me to the page and they have plenty of that too. Just seems I’m not eating enough of that in other mealtimes so need to up my game

Great tasty and healthy

5 stars

Great tasty and healthy

DREADFUL!!!!!!!!!

1 stars

your frosted shreddies are a bowl of sugar i like your plane shreddies.

1-10 of 269 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

