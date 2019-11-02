By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Honey Cheerios Cereal 375G

5(208)Write a review
Nestle Honey Cheerios Cereal 375G
£ 2.60
£0.69/100g
Per 30g serving
  • Energy480kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1599kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os with Honey
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Rated by You*
  • *Rated on average 4.8 by 208 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of 24/04/2019
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • This green banner tells you we've used...
  • Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 77.2g of Whole Grain.
  • Discover the goodness† in Cheerios
  • †Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Why not try...
  • Cheerios Multigrain
  • Cheerios Oat
  • Whole grain
  • No. 1 ingredient
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vitamin D and calcium
  • Delicious real
  • Fibre from 5 whole grains, oats, wheat, rice, corn and barley
  • With 9 vitamins and minerals
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of vitamin D
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (28%), Whole Grain Wheat (28%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.0%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.0%)), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Honey (4.1%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day
  • A source of protein

Number of uses

12 Servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell us what you think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake%RI*
Energy1599kJ480kJ8400kJ(6%)
-378kcal113kcal2000kcal(6%)
Fat3.6g1.1g70g(2%)
of which saturates0.7g0.2g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate74g22g
of which sugars22g7g90g(7%)
Fibre8.4g2.5g
Protein8.7g2.6g
Salt0.81g0.24g6g(4%)
Vitamins & Minerals %RI* %RI*
Vitamin D 2.5µg (51%)0.76µg (15%)
Vitamin C 55mg (68%)16mg (21%)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.89mg (64%)0.27mg (19%)
Niacin 11mg (69%)3.3mg (21%)
Vitamin B6 0.92mg (66%)0.28mg (20%)
Folic Acid 180µg (90%)54.0µg (27%)
Pantothenic Acid 3.3mg (54%)0.98mg (16%)
Calcium 502mg (63%)151mg (19%)
Iron10mg (71%)3.0mg (21%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

208 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely Gorgeous

5 stars

Bought because i love honey and needed my vitamins as im pregnant. Give me so much energy! Love them!!

Cheerios

4 stars

Grandchildren love them, tasty and nutritious, always keep some in the cupboard

Oof

5 stars

I acc don’t know why this isn’t a full 5 stars like c’mon guys this is the stuff right here!

Brilliant Cereal!

5 stars

Honey cheerios really are delicious and the whole grains are superb. It great to know I can have a sweeter cereal and it still be relatively healthy.

Scrumptious

5 stars

I buy cheerios for myself and my KS2 class in the school I work at. we all love them. They are tasty and nutritious. we like the whole range of Nestle cereals.

Too sweet!

1 stars

My daughter has cheerios Multigrain for years and I ve tried the new one honey cheerios and she said it was very sweet, I have tried few times and I completely agree with her, it's too sweet!

Loved it

5 stars

I looooooooooooooooooove it so much I eat for every morning

cheerios multi

5 stars

Is it just me or something like this cereal is goooooood

#thebest

5 stars

I have been eating honey nut cherrios religiously for years. Love the crunchy sweet texture and that it has high nutritional content

Great taste!

5 stars

Crisp, and the sweetness is just spot on! Would definitely buy it again!

1-10 of 208 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

