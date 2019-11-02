Nestle Honey Cheerios Cereal 375G

Absolutely Gorgeous
Bought because i love honey and needed my vitamins as im pregnant. Give me so much energy! Love them!!
Cheerios
Grandchildren love them, tasty and nutritious, always keep some in the cupboard
Oof
I acc don’t know why this isn’t a full 5 stars like c’mon guys this is the stuff right here!
Brilliant Cereal!
Honey cheerios really are delicious and the whole grains are superb. It great to know I can have a sweeter cereal and it still be relatively healthy.
Scrumptious
I buy cheerios for myself and my KS2 class in the school I work at. we all love them. They are tasty and nutritious. we like the whole range of Nestle cereals.
Too sweet!
My daughter has cheerios Multigrain for years and I ve tried the new one honey cheerios and she said it was very sweet, I have tried few times and I completely agree with her, it's too sweet!
Loved it
I looooooooooooooooooove it so much I eat for every morning
cheerios multi
Is it just me or something like this cereal is goooooood
#thebest
I have been eating honey nut cherrios religiously for years. Love the crunchy sweet texture and that it has high nutritional content
Great taste!
Crisp, and the sweetness is just spot on! Would definitely buy it again!