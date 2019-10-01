Tesco Apple & Mango Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

A bad product
The juice is not from concentrate, yet the most obvious taste that hits you is caramel. This juice has been boiled beyond all recognition. That Tesco refuses to stock Coppella apple and mango, not only reduces choice but forces customers to endure a wholly inferior product. Poured it down the toilet.
Adorable ...and so much more
I have been buying various different Pressed juice drinks and they have all seen just adorable. The taste and textures of each drink are perfect and you taste the quality from your first mouth full. This is a MUST BUY for everyone who likes fresh , quality, tasty juice drinks. Try them all
Delicious
I buy this every week. It is very refreshing as my first drink of the morning.
Refreshing
Very refreshing