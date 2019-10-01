By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple & Mango Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Apple & Mango Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy306kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 204kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and mango juice.
  • 100% PRESSED Pressed from 8 sweet, juicy fruits, selected at the peak of ripeness Our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years. They use their expertise to select the best varieties, at the perfect ripeness for juicing.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (90%), Mango Purée (10%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy204kJ / 48kcal306kJ / 72kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.7g16.1g
Sugars10.7g16.1g
Fibre0.9g1.4g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A bad product

1 stars

The juice is not from concentrate, yet the most obvious taste that hits you is caramel. This juice has been boiled beyond all recognition. That Tesco refuses to stock Coppella apple and mango, not only reduces choice but forces customers to endure a wholly inferior product. Poured it down the toilet.

Adorable ...and so much more

5 stars

I have been buying various different Pressed juice drinks and they have all seen just adorable. The taste and textures of each drink are perfect and you taste the quality from your first mouth full. This is a MUST BUY for everyone who likes fresh , quality, tasty juice drinks. Try them all

Delicious

5 stars

I buy this every week. It is very refreshing as my first drink of the morning.

Refreshing

4 stars

Very refreshing

