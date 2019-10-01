Tesco Pressed Apple Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

Not the Greatest Quality
it doesnt taste very good ,its not very sweet at all bit watery. Id reccommed the cheaper apple juice in a Carton
Pressed apple juice
Just the best, at a really good price. Look no further!
Get back in character!
Been drinking this for years, now you’ve changed it! Nowhere near as good - what is going on? Three star - used to be five.
Taste has changed
The taste of this juice has changed in the past 2-3 months. It's thinner and sharper. We used to love it but have stopped buying it
Not a fan
Too sour :(