Tesco Pressed Apple Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

3(5)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Pressed apple juice.
  • 100% PRESSED Pressed from 8 crisp apples selected at the peak of ripeness Our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years. They use their expertise to select the best varieties, at the perfect ripeness for juicing. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy207kJ / 49kcal311kJ / 73kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.2g16.8g
Sugars11.2g16.8g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.3g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the Greatest Quality

2 stars

it doesnt taste very good ,its not very sweet at all bit watery. Id reccommed the cheaper apple juice in a Carton

Pressed apple juice

5 stars

Just the best, at a really good price. Look no further!

Get back in character!

3 stars

Been drinking this for years, now you’ve changed it! Nowhere near as good - what is going on? Three star - used to be five.

Taste has changed

2 stars

The taste of this juice has changed in the past 2-3 months. It's thinner and sharper. We used to love it but have stopped buying it

Not a fan

2 stars

Too sour :(

