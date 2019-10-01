T.100% Pure Pressed Pineapple Juicenfc 1 Litre

Delicious
Absolutely beautiful juice, love everything about it
Sudden change in taste
Past 2 weeks when I have bought this is tasted fine. Now it tastes like it has a cleaning product mixed into it. Requested a refund on one and tried another only to be requesting another refund now.
Spoiled tasting
This juice for a few months have been tasting spoiled I was thinking that this was a punctual issue but its not. Last month I requested a refund for the first time and this month I'm obliged once more to do the same
My sons favourite
My son is 18 and won’t drink any othe pineapple juice but this one.
Tart and tasty
Love the fresh taste
Quite thick pineapple juice
Have every week everyone in my family drink it
Excellent
For the price, this is an excellent pure fruit juice.