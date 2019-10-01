By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.100% Pure Pressed Pineapple Juicenfc 1 Litre

3.5(7)Write a review
T.100% Pure Pressed Pineapple Juicenfc 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy320kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.3g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple juice.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Pressed from 6 super sweet pineapples selected at the peak of ripeness Our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years. They use their expertise to select the best varieties, at the perfect ripeness for juicing. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy213kJ / 50kcal320kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g17.3g
Sugars11.5g17.3g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful juice, love everything about it

Sudden change in taste

1 stars

Past 2 weeks when I have bought this is tasted fine. Now it tastes like it has a cleaning product mixed into it. Requested a refund on one and tried another only to be requesting another refund now.

Spoiled tasting

1 stars

This juice for a few months have been tasting spoiled I was thinking that this was a punctual issue but its not. Last month I requested a refund for the first time and this month I'm obliged once more to do the same

My sons favourite

5 stars

My son is 18 and won’t drink any othe pineapple juice but this one.

Tart and tasty

5 stars

Love the fresh taste

Quite thick pineapple juice

4 stars

Have every week everyone in my family drink it

Excellent

5 stars

For the price, this is an excellent pure fruit juice.

