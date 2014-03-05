Bioglan Red Krill 30'S
Offer
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- It Is Super Small, Easy To Swallow
- Helps Support: \n ? Heart \n ? Brain \n
- \n \n Enriched With Natural Vitamins And Proteins
- Bioglan Red Krill Oil® uses the leading Superba™ Krill Oil sourced from an MSC certified, sustainable fishery.
- Eco Harvesting technology ensures Krill Sustainability
- For further information visit www.bioglan.co.uk or call 01293 850 210
- Bioglan Philosphy: High Strength, Quality & Performance:
- Bioglan Red Krill Oil® contains a combination of Krill Oil plus Fish Oil giving you a higher dose of Omega-3 EPA & DHA. Bioglan Red Krill Oil® supports your heart, brain & eye health with 23% more DHA and 56% more EPA than Cod Liver Oil Capsules. Compare Bioglan Red Krill Oil® to other products and see the difference, your health is worth it.
- The benefits of Bioglan Red Krill Oil®
- Bioglan Red Krill Oil® is a unique combination of Red Krill Oil® plus concentrated Fish Oil giving you more EPA + DHA (Omega-3 fatty acids).
- DHA helps support brain & vision health*. DHA + EPA helps support heart health**.
- Heart Health:
- Contributes to normal function of the heart**.
- Brain Health: Contributes to normal brain function*.
- Eye Health: Contributes to normal vision*.
- Based on daily intake of *250mg DHA % **250mg EPA/DHA.
- 40% more EPA + DHA than cod liver oil capsules†
- †Comparison based on a standard 500mg Cod Liver Oil capsule providing 80mg EPA + DHA.
- Greater Absorption
- Krill Oil is more efficient than many other sources of Omega-3s. The unique composition of Krill Oil is phospholipid bound which means it can contribute to better absorption and utilisation of the EPA and DHA by the body's cells.
- Omega-3 Reflux Free Guarantee
- No fishy Reflux!
- Other Omega-3 supplements may cause fishy aftertaste or burps, an unpleasant side effect you won't get with Red Krill Oil®. Bioglan Red Krill Oil® is only phospholipid bound Omega-3 that guarantees no fishy reflux, or your money back.
- Red Krill Oil® is naturally rich in Astaxanthin, which is a powerful red-orange carotenoid that provides the red colour of Krill Oil.
- Red Krill Oil - Small Soft Gel
- Red Krill Oil - Marine Phospholipids
- Red Krill Oil - Natural Astaxanthin
- Red Krill Oil - Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Other Omega-3 Sources
- Red Krill Oil - No Fishy Odour or Aftertaste
- Advance Omega-3 with concentrated fish oil
- Small and easy to swallow
- Contributes to normal function of the heart
- Brain Health: Contributes to normal brain function
- Eye Health: Contributes to normal vision
Information
Ingredients
Krill Oil [Lipid Extract from the Crustacean Antarctic Krill Euphrasia Superba (from Shellfish)], Capsule Shell [Gelling Agent: (Gelatine), Flavouring: (Sorbitol, Ethyl Vanillin), Humectant (Glycerol)], Omega-3 Fish Oil Concentrate, (Fish Oil, Mixed Tocopherols)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Fish
Storage
Store below 25C in a dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Take up to 4 capsules daily with water after food. Not to be taken on an empty stomach or chewed.
Warnings
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- Consult your healthcare professional before taking during pregnancy, breast feeding, if you are under medical supervision, on medication, especially if on Warfarin or blood thinning medication. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle.
Name and address
- PharmaCare Europe Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Dialog,
- Crawley,
- West Sussex,
- RH10 9NQ,
Return to
- PharmaCare Europe Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Dialog,
- Crawley,
- West Sussex,
- RH10 9NQ,
- UK.
- www.bioglanredkrilloil.com
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|Red Krill Oil
|335mg‡
|Omega-3 Fish Oil
|200mg‡
|EPA
|92mg‡
|DHA
|52mg‡
|Providing:
|-
|mg = milligram µg = microgram
|-
|‡ Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) not yet established
|-
Safety information
Keep out of sight and reach of children. Consult your healthcare professional before taking during pregnancy, breast feeding, if you are under medical supervision, on medication, especially if on Warfarin or blood thinning medication. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet or healthy lifestyle.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020