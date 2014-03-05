Vitabiotics Feroglobin Plus Liquid 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Liquid food supplement with iron, Siberian Ginseng & Co-Q10, in a blend of malt and honey
- Reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Immune support
- Contributes to normal energy release
- Great tasting liquid iron, carefully formulated in moderation to be gentle on the stomach
- With specific nutrients which contribute to normal:
- Reduction of tiredness & fatigue (folate)
- Formation of red blood cells & haemoglobin (Iron)
- This delicious honey & orange flavoured liquid food supplement provides a comprehensive formula of iron plus trace minerals and essential vitamins.
- Iron contributes to normal formation of red blood cells, haemoglobin and normal oxygen transport in the body. This specialist combination also contains vitamins B6 and B12 plus vitamin C which contribute to a reduction of tiredness & fatigue.
- Feroglobin Plus Liquid combines the benefits of gentle moderate iron and cofactors, with vitamin D which contributes to normal function of the immune system, plus Siberian Ginseng, Co-Q10, L-Carnitine, Green Tea and Beetroot extracts.
- Feroglobin is ideal for:
- Men & women of all ages
- Athletes & Sports
- Women during the monthly cycle
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Gentle iron
- With vitamin D, ginseng, Co-Q10
- UK's no 1 iron supplement brand
- Great tasting
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Free from peanut oil
- No artificial colours
- No lactose or yeast
- Feroglobin plus liquid is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Malt Extract (from Barley), Glucose Liquid (Sulphites), Honey, Glycerin, Lysine HCI, Ferric Ammonium Citrate, Flaxseed Oil, Zinc Sulphate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate, Beetroot Extract, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Thickener: Xanthan Gum, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Calcium Glycerophosphate, Corn Oil, Natural Source Colour (Mixed Carotenes [Polysorbate 80, Sunflower Oil, Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidants: Ascorbyl Palmitate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Natural Flavouring (Orange Ext.), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as HCI), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Siberian Ginseng Extract, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Pantothenic Acid (D-Panthenol), Co-Enzyme Q10, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2 as 5-Phosphate Sodium), Green Tea Extract, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.Once opened store in fridge and use within 8 weeks. For Best Before End See Base of Carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Adults: 1 teaspoonful 2 times daily.
- Ideally taken with a main meal.
- Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- To open bottle, press and turn childproof cap.
- Feroglobin Plus liquid can be continued for as long as required.
- This formula replaces other Feroglobin products.
- One teaspoonful = approx. 5ml
- Shake well before use
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT: Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Return to
- For more information:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.feroglobin.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 10ml
|%EC NRV*
|Siberian Ginseng Extract equiv. to
|40 mg
|-
|Flaxseed Oil
|80 mg
|-
|Green Tea Extract equiv. to
|20 mg
|-
|Beetroot Extract
|35 mg
|-
|Calcium Glycerophosphate
|20 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine Tartrate
|20 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|4 mg
|-
|L-Lysine
|80 mg
|-
|Honey
|200 mg
|-
|Malt Extract
|2000 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU)
|15 µg
|300
|Vitamin C
|20 mg
|25
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|8 mg
|727
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|2 mg
|143
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|16 mg NE
|100
|Vitamin B6
|4 mg
|286
|Folic Acid
|300 µg
|150
|Vitamin B12
|10 µg
|400
|Pantothenic Acid
|4 mg
|67
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Copper
|500 mg
|50
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|40 µg
|73
|Iodine
|80 µg
|53
|* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
