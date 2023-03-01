Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin C 60 Each

Slow Release Vitamin C tablets

Slow release vitamin C with citrus bioflavonoids Sustained release Ultra Vitamin C from Vitabiotics is formulated with 25mg of citrus bioflavonoids, to assist absorption. Immune & Nervous Systems Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune and nervous systems and overall health. Protection of Cells Vitamin C contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Ultra Vitamin C provides a daily source of vitamin C which is not produced or stored by the body. Collagen Synthesis Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formulation for the normal function of bones, teeth, cartilage, skin and blood vessels. Iron Absorption Vitamin C increases iron absorption and contributes to normal energy release. Produced to High Quality Standards Ultra Vitamin C is produced to high GMP standards of quality control. GMP - Good Manufacturing Practice Ultra Vitamin C may be suitable for: - Immune support - Those with hectic lifestyles - Over 50s - Athletes, sportsmen & sportswomen Slow Release Delivery System Because vitamin C is not stored in the body but needed in a continuous supply, Ultra Vitamin C has been specially formulated with a sustained release action to ensure gradual and even bioavailability for maximum utilisation.

© Vitabiotics Ltd. Ultra Vitamin C is a registered trademark of Vitabiotics.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London

Queen's Award - 4 Times Winner Made to High Standards of Quality Control From UK's No1 Vitamin Company Slow release delivery system British pharmacopoeia quality Gluten Free No Yeast No Lactose Ultra Range is Not Tested on Animals No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sustained Release Agent: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Anti-Caking Agents: Magnesium Stearate and Silicon Dioxide, Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts.

Net Contents

60 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions One or two tablets per day. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Ultra Vitamin C can be used for as long as required. Can be used in conjunction with any other product in the Vitabiotics range.

Additives